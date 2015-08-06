Fallout 4 will let you level up indefinitely

Fallout 4 is rewriting all sorts of rules for the post-apocalyptic series by introducing a talking protagonist, a customizable settlement, and now getting rid of level caps.

According to a Bethesda Game Studios tweet, when players finish Fallout 4 they won't be stuck at level 30, 41, 59 or any other arbitrary number. Instead, gamers can continue keep leveling up and exploring after wrapping up the main campaign.

It's a big change for RPGs, which typically come with a set maximum level cap that developers – as of recently – have been increase with new downloadable content. Given these recent statements over Twitter, gamers can also rest easy that Bethesda won't pull another game ending closer like Fallout 3.

Big changes

Fallout 4's leveling system itself is a bit divergent for the series in general. Instead of tying perks to the character's level, Bethesda has introduced a system that awards S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats for a more personalized character progression.

At the same time the fourth installment of the Fallout series introduces new elements including a customizable settlement, personalized power armor and an incredibly expanded crafting system. Fallout 4 will launch for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 10.