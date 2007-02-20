Trending

Wii sales slump in Japan

By Consoles  

A lack of good games titles to blame

The Nintendo Wii has sold well worldwide and is still hard to find in British shops

Nintendo's Wii games console has been hit by a massive sales drop from launch, according to our sister site Computer and Videogames ( CVG ).

The site puts the console's waning popularity down to two main issues: poor third-party launch games, and the current lack of good first-party titles.

One CVG reader comments: "The Wii needs some new software fast - I'm a very frustrated Wii owner right now. I need some games!"

However CVG is adamant the Wii will deliver in 2007, pointing out that industry analysts, retailers and developers are all backing the console.

