Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best deals on fitness bands and smartwatches

Flipkart is back with its popular Big Billion Days sale, which is held just before the festive season starts in India. Flipkart hosted its first Big Billion Days sale in 2004 and this year as well, Flipkart aims to make the most out of the opportunity against Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has already kicked off starting at September 20 and will last up to September 24. Mobiles, tablets and electronics are scheduled for September 21 and currently you'll find deals on white goods, fashion and lifestyle and furniture. In this post, we will cover the best deals on wearables.

Apart from the price discounts, Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of 10% up to Rs. 4,500 for SBI credit and debit card holders, 10% up to Rs. 100 for PhonePe users and 5% up to Rs. 200 for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users.

Intex fitRiSt Pulzz at Rs. 1,299 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 250)

The Intex fitRiSt Pulzz is a fitness band that comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and an activity tracker. The activity tracker measures steps, distance covered, calories burnt, and running distance. It also shows the time and notifications for incoming calls, WhatsApp, Facebook messenger, hydration reminders and SMS. It is currently available for Rs. 1,299, after a discount of Rs. 950.

Xiaomi Mi Band - HRX Edition at Rs. 1,299 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 500)

The Xiaomi Mi Band - HRX Edition is a limited-edition fitness band that has been developed by Xiaomi in partnership with HRX by Hrithik Roshan. It comes with an OLED display that shows the time, notification alerts and the number of steps you’ve taken. It also comes with Idle alerts which remind you that it’s time for a short walk or a water break. It is available for Rs. 1,299 after a discount of Rs. 500.

Fastrack Reflex Smart Band at Rs. 1,381 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 614)

The Fastrack Reflex Smart Band comes with a 0.91-inch OLED display that shows you the current time, call and SMS alerts and battery level. It comes with sleep tracker and an activity tracker that measures steps, distance covered, number of hours you work out and calories burnt. It is available for Rs. 1,381, after a discount of Rs. 614.

Lenovo HW01 Smart Band at Rs. 1,599 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 400)

The Lenovo HW01 Smart Band comes with a heart rate monitor and a pedometer. It comes with sleep monitoring and an activity tracker that can measure steps taken, distance travelled and calories burnt. Apart from regular sleep tracking, the Lenovo HW01 comes with an anti-sleep mode that wakes you up if you sleep out of your designated sleep time. It is available for Rs. 1,599, after a discount of Rs. 400.

Lenovo HW01 Plus Smart Band with PAI at Rs. 2,299 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 200)

This is the Plus variant of the Lenovo HW01Smart Band. It comes with a heart rate monitor, pedometer and Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI). The activity tracker measures steps taken, distance travelled and calories burnt. PAI is a heart-rate based metric that keeps you informed about how much activity you need. The Lenovo HW01 Plus Smart Band with PAI is available for Rs. 2,299 after a discount of Rs. 200.

Fossil Marshall Smoke Smartwatch at Rs. 9,995 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 10,000)

The Fossil Marshall Smoke Smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch LED display with a resolution of 320 x 290 pixels. It comes with activity tracker that can track steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt and a sleep tracker. It shows notification of incoming calls and texts and comes with a battery life of up to 24 hours. It is available for Rs. 9,995 after a discount of Rs. 10,000.

Fossil Q Founder Silver Smartwatch at Rs. 13,996 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 5,999)

The Fossil Q Founder Silver Smartwatch is another smartwatch from Fossil. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor with Android Wear 2.0 OS and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It comes with a G-sensor and Gyroscope. It is available for Rs. 13,996 after a discount of Rs. 5,999.

Apple Watch Series 1 at Rs. 19,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 6,000)

The Apple Watch Series 1 runs on watchOS 3 and comes with a 1.65-inch OLED Retina display with a resolution of 390 x 312 pixels. It comes with a heart rate sensor, accelerometer and a gyrometer. It allows you to keep a track of number of steps taken, calories burnt, monitor heart rate and stress levels and also shows notifications. It is available for Rs. 19,900, after a discount of Rs. 6,000.

Casio Smart Outdoor Smartwatch at Rs. 19,995 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 5,000)

The Casio Smart Outdoor Smartwatch runs on Android Wear OS and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It comes with a 1.32-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 300 pixels. It comes with a built-in microphone, fitness tracker, pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetic sensor and barometer. It also allows you to reject calls and send messages using the watch only. The Casio Smart Outdoor Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,995, after a discount of Rs. 5,000.

Apple Watch Nike+ at Rs. 29,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 3,600)

The Apple Watch Nike+ comes with a dual-core S2 processor and runs on watchOS 3. It features a 1.65-inch OLED Retina display that comes with a resolution of 390 x 312 pixels. It comes with a built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, accelerometer and gyrometer. It comes with activity tracking with three rings of stand, move and exercise. The workout app shows elapsed time, distance, calories, pace and speed, goals, progress updates and workout summary. It is available for Rs. 29,990, after a discount of Rs. 3,600.