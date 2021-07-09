Experts warn of Apple Time Capsule ‘mass extinction’, so act now to save your data

A potentially serious flaw in Apple Time Capsule external drives, and the Seagate drives they use, has apparently been found by a data recovery company, which could put millions of files at risk.

While Apple discontinued the Time Capsule in 2018, many Mac owners continue to use them, as they are easy and effective ways of backing up their devices.

However, German data recovery company Datenrettung Berlin has announced that it has identified abnormally high failure rates in the Seagate drives within the Time Capsules.

In a rather alarming blog post that claims that “mass extinction is imminent”, the company believes a design flaw with the Seagate Grenada hard drive (ST3000DM001 / ST2000DM001 2014-2018), and the parking ramp the drives use for reading and writing data could break after lots of use. This is due to the parking ramp being made of two different materials, as well as the compact and “rather poorly ventilated” design of the Time Capsule devices.

When the parking ramp breaks, it can then physically damage the rest of the hard drive, causing sometimes irreplaceable data loss.

According to Datenrettung Berlin, this damage is found in “almost 100%” of the Time Capsule devices they have been asked to repair, leading the company to believe that this is a serious design flaw that can potentially affect any Time Capsule device.

What should you do?

According to Datenrettung Berlinz, the design flaw is found in the 5th generation Time Capsules, with both the 2TB and 3TB models affected.

If you are still using one of those devices, the company suggests backing up the data stored on it onto another storage device as soon as possible.

We’ve contacted Apple to see what it says, but in the meantime, we agree that the best course of action would be to backup any data stored on a Time Capsule to another device, just to be sure.

