Don't install the latest Windows 10 update using unorthodox methods, Microsoft warns

Microsoft has confirmed it is working to fix a bug that causes certain system and user certificates to vanish when the latest Windows 10 update is installed via alternative methods.

While the problem is under investigation, the company has urged Windows 10 users not to update the operating system using physical media (e.g. USBs/DVDs), ISO files or update management tools.

Traditionally, these options give users an alternative to waiting for the latest version to be delivered via Windows Update. But in this case, bypassing the automated service may impair functionality.

According to a notice published by Microsoft, the issue affects Windows 10 devices that have “already installed any latest cumulative update (LCU) released September 16 2020 or later and then proceed to update [via an alternative installation source or media]”.

“This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager,” added the firm.

As with previous updates, Microsoft has throttled the availability of the Windows 10 20H2 update to “ensure a reliable download experience”.

However, this means eager Windows 10 users are more likely to attempt to expedite the process by installing the update using the ISO files. Usually, this would not pose an issue, but in this context may prove problematic.

Microsoft has not confirmed precisely which certificates might vanish if the latest Windows 10 update is installed via an alternative source. However, in general terms, missing certificates (designed to establish secure communications) can prevent the user from accessing the associated content.

To remedy the issue, Microsoft has advised affected users to roll back to the previous version of Windows 10. The firm has also promised to “provide updated bundles and refreshed media in the coming weeks”, once the bug has been ironed out.

Via Bleeping Computer