$0.80 a month for web hosting? Hats off to Hostinger for this sweet Black Friday deal

Black Friday's spectacular offers on absolutely everything also include incredibly cheap web hosting deals for you.

And they don't come cheaper than Hostinger's offer - which is a whopping 90% off its web hosting plans. That means that you could be paying as little as $0.80/£0.80 a month for your website hosting for the foreseeable future if you head to this link.

The 90% off sale is on the simple plan, which brings you 24/7 customer support, 99.9% uptime guarantee and an ace 100GB of bandwidth for a single website.

Now with a deal that is this great, there has to be a tiny catch - this deal is better suited for committed web hosting users as if you want the lowest price you'll have to opt for a four year contract.

However, if that's not you, don't turn away just yet, Hostinger has other sales for you too! The web hosting giant is also offering 76% off a 12-month plan for a single plan, meaning $1.95/£1.95 a month - that's still only $23.50 for the whole year!

Hostinger's brilliant Black Friday web hosting deal:

Single Plan | From $0.80/£0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. It plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account.

Premium Plan | From $2.15/£2.15 a month | 82% saving

This plan is perfect for anyone looking to set up several websites - as this web hosting package offers up to 100 websites - but still wants a bargain subscription. The premium plan is better suited for those who have higher web hosting service needs as it offers 20GB disk space, unlimited bandwith, unlimited MySQL databases and free domain registration.

Business Plan | From $3.45/£3.45 a month | 78% saving

Serious business websites need a serious web hosting service - and this is it from Hostinger. It offers up to 100 websites and 4x the processing power and memory of the single plan. It also boasts unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited bandwith, free domain registration and 30GB disk space on top of the same 24/7 support and 99.9% uptime guarantee.View Deal

