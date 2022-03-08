Cybersecurity beyond VPN: an inside look at NordVPN’s Threat Protection

Threat Protection’s existence is based on two distinct ideas. It probably doesn’t surprise you, but we try to talk to VPN users quite a lot. We conduct interviews and surveys continuously with different underlying topics. A few years ago we identified that some groups of users expect a VPN to protect them from malicious websites, adware, and malicious files. I can’t overstate how dangerous it is that users believe that they are protected when they aren’t. Knowing this, we have a moral obligation to protect our users from these specific threats.

At the same time, we were looking into the AV market for quite some time. The market itself was born out of the openness of old desktop operating systems. A lot of things have changed since then. Today's operating systems are far from what they were, and the usefulness of AV as a product for consumers has become more questionable. That's why we were looking into a different approach – protecting users from threats they stumble upon while browsing the internet. And we are just getting started with our approach.

Protecting users from today's threats while sitting in the background is what we do well, so I would say that with this release we just expanded the definition of threats NordVPN protects from.

