3G launch pushes iPad sales past one million

Launch of Apple's 3G iPad in the US pushes sales past the one million mark

Following Friday's launch of the iPad 3G model in the US, Apple has now sold over a million iPads, according to analysts.

Initial sales estimates for the 3G iPad indicate that Apple sold in the region of 300,000 units over the device's first week on the shelves.

High demand, low supply

The Wall Street Journal reported that a number of US Apple Stores had already sold out of 3G iPads by Sunday, and a Best Buy spokesperson said that the retailer had extremely limited inventory by the end of the day on Friday 1 May.

Piper Jaffrey analyst Gene Munster estimates that healthy initial sales of the 3G iPad means that Apple's iPad sales have already passed the one million mark.

Tablet computing may well be flavour of the month in Cupertino, yet Microsoft recently canned the Courier tablet PC.

However, other manufacturers such as Asus are still pushing ahead with plans to launch their own slate-style PCs, with the Asus Eee Pad expected to arrive at Computex in June.

Via thetechherald.com