OCZ outs 3.2TB enterprise SSD

OCZ has launched a new SSD Series with capacities up to 3.2TB and Windows Accelerator software for the enterprise market.

The Toshiba-owned firm released the Z-Drive 4500 Series SSD employing 19nm NAND technology and PCIe Edge Card.

It touts a maximum read speed of up to 2,900MB/s, a maximum write speed of up to 2,200MB/s, a random 4K block read throughput of 252,000 IOPS, and a random 4K block write throughput of 76,000 IOPS.

The drive is available in 800GB, 1.6TB and 3.2TB capacities.

Flash features

It includes integrated Windows Accelerator Software, a flash management and caching solution for Microsoft Windows Server applications. This is designed to deliver low-latency flash as a local flash volume, a flash cache, or a combination of the two.

The drive will also work with OCZ's VXL Virtualisation Software to distribute flash cache resources when needed on multiple virtual machines.

Additional features include power loss data protection, end-to-end data path protection, 128-bit AES encryption, TRIM Command support for overwriting data, and temperature sensing and throttling for consistent heat levels.

The 800GB model retails for $2,350 (£1,405, AU$2,590). The 1.6TB costs $3,800 (£2,270, AU$4,190). The 3.2TB comes in at $6,530 (£3,900, AU$7,195). All versions come with a five year warranty.

