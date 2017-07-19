Best free games for iPhone and iPad
The best games on the App Store
If you count the number of games on App Store and calculate the time you’ll need to play all of them, you probably got the best task to kill your time. It is almost impossible to play all the games on iOS devices, forget about finishing each of them.
If you like gaming on your phone and have no spare money to spend on them, we have some some games to keep your thumbs busy.
We have listed games across different categories have a variety suiting your taste, and the best part is that all are free to play. Although you cannot ignore the in-app purchases on most of these games.
After many trials and tribulations, we arrived at the list you're about to dive into: the 10 best games you can enjoy on your iPhone today. We’ll be updating the list every Tuesday so do come back and check for the latest addition to the league.
Asphalt 8 (iPhone/iPad)
One of the most popular free games across mobile platforms, Asphalt 8 is a massive hit on the iTunes App Store as well. The graphics used by Gameloft deserves special mention as it blows every other game out of the water. It’s an exciting game to own, and a must have for any mobile gaming enthusiast. There are a handful of in-app purchases here that can enhance your gameplay.
Clash Royale (iPhone/iPad)
Coming from the makers of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale is an equally addictive alternative which comes with in-app purchases ranging in the thousands. Gameplay revolves around setting up your own fortress and fighting against players from all over the world. An important component known as the “elixir” keeps filling up every day, although you can make an in-app purchase to smooth things over. Those who have made purchases within the game have a significant advantage over the free players. Despite this imbalance, the game is definitely worth a shot.
Battle Golf (iPhone/iPad)
This is one of the more exciting multiplayer games available out there as it involves the people around you in the gameplay as well. You can play against a buddy and race him/her to five points, or venture out on a single player mission. The goal is to get the ball to safely land in the hole with a single shot, with some obstacles along the way making your lives harder. The app only has one in-app purchase which can be used to get rid of the ads.
Really Bad Chess (iPhone/iPad)
This is a fairly exciting take on the chess and has been designed to encourage beginners to learn the game. It starts off with a severely imbalanced set of characters by giving you more queens or bishops than your opponent. The AI slowly learns to make things even in subsequent games. It comes with in-app purchases on board.
Beneath the Lighthouse (iPhone/iPad)
One of the more puzzling and difficult games on this list is Beneath the Lighthouse. This game requires you to use a fair amount of brain and also be quick with your fingers. You basically have to guide the character to the bottom of the lighthouse with clever maneuvers. Your only controls are the onscreen wheels to shift the direction of the setting in order to guide the character out. Users are required to watch an advert once they run out of their three lives.
Alphabear (iPhone/iPad)
This is more of a children's game really, but a very fun game to play regardless of your age. It’s a classic word game, but with bears. As you uncover more words, the bears take up space, resulting in a table full of small and massive bears. You will require a stable internet connection for the game to sync, however. The free version of the app lets you play only a few rounds every day, but an in-app purchase will ensure you can have as many gaming sessions as you want.
Binary Dash (iPhone/iPad)
The game is pretty similar to a handful of auto-runners out there, but Binary Dash makes up for the lack of originality with its amazing design and intuitive gameplay. Users can choose to be a number of characters from the Skins section of the app. Your only controls during the gameplay are the right portion of the display and the left, allowing you to leap up or head down respectively. You will have multiple obstacles to avoid and perks to gain, so there’s plenty of fun to be had along the way.
Circle Affinity (iPhone/iPad)
One of the more complex games on this list, Circle Affinity comes as a reboot of the paid-game Circa Infinity. The idea is to jump into the pie section of a circle, which opens up yet another circle from within and repeat the process for as many levels as possible. There are tiny alien-like monsters that appear and you have to avoid them so as to not get killed. I personally couldn’t get past 11 levels, so it’s probably not that hard. There are in-app purchases to get rid of commercials and to add more levels.
The Battle of Polytopia (iPhone/iPad)
This one is for the strategy lovers as it allows customers to build their very own kingdom. You have a turns based system here, so there’s a time allotted for each play. At the end of the play, you will receive points, with the goal being to better your points over subsequent plays. The catch here is that the resources available to you are very limited, so you have to make do with what you’re given from the surroundings. Each player gets around 30 turns per play.
Capitals (iPhone/iPad)
This is yet another word game on our list and a very good one. You can compete against players from around the world or play with someone next to you. It’s a bit aggressive compared to conventional word games as you’re required to completely annihilate the opponents. You do that by using alphabets surrounding your rival’s territory and creating a word. It might take a while, but it’s a pretty nifty game to own. You might be a tad annoyed by the fact that it requires you to watch a video before you begin each game, but for a free app, this is a very small sacrifice to make.