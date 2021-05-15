Apple ends the Space Gray era, discontinuing the color for Magic Keyboards, mice, and trackpads

Sorry, fans of Apple’s ‘space gray’ color: the company is officially retiring the hue for its Magic Keyboards, mice, trackpads, and other accessories. If you’re eager to pick one up, do so now, as they’ll only be sold ‘while supplies last,’ each listing says.

This phrase was originally noticed by MacRumors , but Apple itself has confirmed to The Verge that the color has been discontinued. The latter points out that the all-black USB-A-to-Lightning cable, which is only included with space gray accessories, could be discontinued, too – surely not news, but another consequence of sunsetting the dark-hued products.

While originally only available as part of the purchase of an iMac Pro in space gray, Apple finally started selling accessories in the darker hue in 2018. After retiring the iMac Pro this March, however, it now looks like the company is sunsetting its matching accessories, too.

Some bad news on the back of good news

This comes after the list of new products announced at the Apple Spring Loaded event, which saw the company debut M1-powered iMacs and iPad Pro tablets, as well as the new AirTags trackers. While the new M1 chipset is an exciting introduction, the new desktop computers have another, very different shift: bright colors.

Yes, you can buy the iMac in most of the ROYGBIV rainbow, which is a wild departure from the monochrome palette that has defined Apple’s computer and accessory lineup in the new millennium. The new iMacs are different than the bright-color-and-clear designs of the iMacs and MacBooks released around the turn of the century, though, with solid hues and a metallic finish. And according to a recent leak , the MacBook Air 2021 update could release their own similarly-colored versions – though it’s unclear when that will be.