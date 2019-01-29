3 reasons you should buy the Honor View 20

Having been announced in the final days of 2018, the Honor View 20 was launched globally on January 22. On first look, the Honor View 20 has a lot of things going for itself. It's got a big 4,000 mAh battery and a 48MP camera tightly packed in a lustrous shell finish with a punch-hole in the display, a world's first at that.

As the phone launches in India today, January 29, we look at the three things that should make interested buyers choose the View 20 over anything else and the three reasons why you can skip it for best.

1. Honor View 20 has a 48MP camera

While 2018 was the year when smartphone makers went all out in the battle to make the display as bezel-free as possible, this year we expect to see a lot more development when it comes to smartphone cameras. Sony's IMX586 camera sensor with the highest ever pixel count clocking at 48MP is going to be seen across various smartphones throughout the year. Huawei, in fact, launched the first phone with the Sony sensor, the Nova 4 but that never came out of China. The View 20, on the other hand, becomes available in the Indian markets soon.

So how does the 48MP snapper actually fare in real life? The View 20 has a great camera, good dynamic range and can really take some detailed pictures to boot. The 48MP sensor comes handy when looking into exquisite details and it doesn't disappoint. There's an AI mode as well which tweaks the settings based on the scene in the frame. Overall, photography enthusiasts should really try out the View 20 if they are around in the market looking for a good camera phone.

2. Even bigger screen with a punch-hole on side

Honor View 20 has a 4.5mm cutout for the front-facing camera which makes the phone notch-free but instead adds a little dot at the top left edge of the screen. This is an interesting way of going about notches and something that we will see more in the coming time. Samsung has named it the infinity-o display and for Honor's lack of a word for it, we'll just call it a punch-hole.

The cutout houses a 25MP selfie camera and while it is average in performance, the trick allows Honor to offer a slightly bigger screen estate to play around with. The punch-hole design does not have any effect on the content playing on the screen. This also makes the View 20 a really good phone to have if you're always watching YouTube, reading or just browsing through Facebook, other than the fact that it has got an otherwise solid display.

3. Excellent battery life

The View 20 has a 4,000 mAh battery at its disposal which on medium usage makes the phone last for two days. Honor View 20 also supports fast battery charging so you will be able to get it up and running in no time.

With some advanced features such as the punch-hole display, 48MP camera and a good price, there's nothing really much that would draw the audience away from the Honor View 20. The lustrous chevron finish on the back does draw some eyes because it's different than the most which is why it might leave the audience divided. The 48MP camera on the View 20 is a good place to start the year with and photography enthusiasts should take notice.

Honor View 20: price and availability

The Honor View 20 was announced in India on January 29 for a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will retail for Rs 45,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone will go on sale On January 30 on Amazon India and pre-bookings are going on.