How to change your Discord password or reset it

Discord is an instant messaging and VoIP app with over 250 million users. It’s a group-chatting platform that was built for gamers but has now morphed into a general-use platform for any type of community.

Though the software itself is free, there are several paid customization and subscription options, and you can link your credit card or PayPal account to Discord. Therefore, it makes sense to change your Discord password regularly so unauthorized users can never get into your account to make unrequested purchases.

Discord’s many features and settings can be overwhelming to new users, so in this guide, we’ve outlined the exact steps to take to change your password. In case you’ve forgotten your password altogether, we’ve also detailed the steps to reset it so you can regain access to your Discord account.

Click on the small cogwheel at the bottom left of the screen (Image credit: Discord)

How to change your Discord password

The steps to change your password from within the Windows Discord application and the discord.com website interface are identical. The process is largely the same on mobile devices too, but the interface looks a little different.

Within Discord, click on the cogwheel beside your username and avatar to bring up the settings dialog.

Click on the blue Edit button to begin changing your user account details (Image credit: Discord)

You’ll see a lengthy list of categories. It will already be defaulted to My Account, so simply click on the blue Edit button.

Choose Change Password to reveal another password entry field (Image credit: Discord)

Here, you’ll see your current Discord username and email address. Click on Change Password.

Enter your old password and new password before clicking Save (Image credit: Discord)

Now there will be entry boxes for your current password and the new password you want to use.

Enter your current password and choose a new password. When you’re happy with your choice, click Save. Your password has now been updated on Discord, so you must log in again on any other devices if you have Discord open.

Click on Forgot your password? to begin the reset process (Image credit: Discord)

How to reset your Discord password

If you have forgotten your Discord password, you can get a reminder sent to you from the login page. Enter your email address as usual, but instead of entering your password, click Forgot your password?.

Discord will send you an email with a link to reset your password. When you click the link, you’re taken to a Discord web page with a single-form entry field for you to enter your new chosen password.

Enter your new password and click Change Password. You’ll be taken to the web-based version of Discord, and your password will have been updated. You can now use your new password to log into the Discord desktop and mobile apps.