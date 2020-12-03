Photo book deals: big savings on gifts, cards, calendars and more

It's no surprise that photo books have become such a dependable go-to gift over the last few years. Easy to create, completely personalizable and, best of all, fantastic value.

And it doesn't stop there, of course. These days, you can also use your snaps to create photo calendars, photo cards, and more creative photo gifts like t-shirts, mugs, mouse mats and more. So if you're struggling to think of a perfect present as we hurtle towards Christmas, these photo gift deals may just save the day.

The discount on one of our very favorite services out there - Mixbook - particularly stands out. There's up to 50% off everything it sells, all you need to do is go to the website and then enter the code REVHLDY20 when you check out.

Whether you're buying for a loved one or yourself, you're in the right place to find out which services have the best deals on photo books and the rest - scroll down the list and pick out the coupon code or saving that you like the look of most.

Check out our list of the best photo book services online

Photo book deals US: best savings stateside

Save with code REVHLDY20 Mixbook | Up to 50% off with REVHLDY20

Personalized photo products make for great gifts to loved ones or yourself, and no service out there beats Mixbook for quality, speed, ease-of-use and value. No stranger to a discount code, right now there's up to 50% off everything on the site. Use promo code REVHLDY20 to receive up to 50% offView Deal

Simply to Impress | 35% off with code CYBERSALE

Simply to Impress has a massive range of products available (think stationery, ornaments, stockings, save the date and invitation cards, etc) but its photo cards really stand out. Get holiday cards sorted now and save 35% in the US with code CYBERSALE. Deals end Dec 6

View Deal

Artifact Uprising | 25% off cards with MAILDAY

Artifact Uprising is reassuringly expensive, testimony to its prestigious high quality. So if you like the look of its products, you can currently shave 25% off the price of your next cards order at the moment. Deal ends Dec 6 Use promo code MAILDAY to receive 25% off cardsView Deal

Snapfish | Up to 75% off

The versatile Snapfish has plenty of savings for you. The exact savings vary depending on which side of the Atlantic you're on, but photo books, cards, canvases and calendars are all included in the sale. That's extra cash off a brand that already keeps its prices really low.

View Deal

Great Big Canvas | 30% off entire purchase

Want to make a splash with a striking canvas print for your home or office? Great Big Canvas is currently giving 30% off all of its photo services and canvas prints. Its design tool is really slick and you can make the artwork special with various frame options and protective layers.

View Deal

Shutterfly | 50% off with code SHIPJOY

To quote the Shutterfly website, you can currently get 50% off "almost" everything. The good news is that photo book deals are included. In fact, the Ts&Cs confirm that there are only a few minor exceptions, so you should be able to save big on your chosen Shutterfly purchase.

View Deal

Vistaprint | 25% off photo books with HOLIDAY

You'll likely be familiar with the name, and now there's a really healthy discount code to use on Vistaprint's photo book range with seven book sizes and layouts to pick from. Use promo code HOLIDAY to receive 25% offView Deal

Picaboo | Up to 60% off

Picaboo really doesn't do things by halves when it comes to sales season. Whatever type of photo gift you need, it has savings. We suggest that you head to its main 'Special Offers' page to see what's available, as the discount code differs from item to item. And you save even more on bulk orders.

View Deal

Photo book deals UK: best savings in Britain

Save with code REVHLDY20 Mixbook | Up to 50% off with REVHLDY20

As in the UK, as it is in the US. Mixbook tops our photo service lists thanks to its easy-to-use platform, great designs, quality finish and reasonable prices. Currently there is 50% off to be saved sitewide thanks to this discount code. Use promo code REVHLDY20 to receive up to 50% offView Deal

Simply to Impress | 25% off with code CYBERWEEK

Simply to Impress is a smaller name in Blighty than it is in the US, but it has impressed us with its huge range of products and its excellent quality - especially when it comes to photo cards. Save 25% now with code CYBERWEEK. Deals end Dec 6

View Deal

Snapfish | Up to 75% off

The ever-versatile Snapfish has plenty of savings for you, and they differ from product-to-product, so we suggest taking a look now. That's extra cash off a brand that already keeps its prices really low.

View Deal

Bonusprint | Up to 40% selected products

This trusted old brand in the UK has generous savings on photo books (30%), calendars (40%), cards (40%), wall prints (up to 40%), wall art (30%) and mugs (30%). There should be something there for everybody you're buying for this Christmas.

View Deal