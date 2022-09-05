The Last of Us Firefly pendants: all locations from Part 1

In The Last of Us, Firefly pendants offer a poignant and melancholy twist on the usual collectibles-gathering one might expect in a story-driven third-person shooter. The anti-establishment revolutionaries are emblematic of exactly the kind of moral ambiguity that makes The Last of Us worthy of a remaster in the form of Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 impressed us here at Tech Radar Gaming. The faithful iteration of the original game is a ground-up remake for PS5 and PC offering a handful of new features while staying true to what made the original a classic. Though the game is currently only available on PS5, a PC release is set to follow soon.

As with many of the collectible-gathering challenges in The Last of Us Part 1, tracking down every Firefly pendant is surprisingly tricky, but essential if you want to unlock all of the Last of Us Part 1 trophies. However, we've collated a list of the locations of every single pendant in the game along with their locations, which is bound to help you on your journey to recover every one of these somber mementos. Here's what you have to do to get your hands on every pendant.

The Last of Us Firefly pendants: all the locations in Part 1.

The Last of Us Firefly pendants: all locations

(Image credit: Future)

Read on for a complete list of all the Firefly pendant locations, divided up by zone.

The Quarantine Zone

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Here's every pendant in the Quarantine Zone:

David Michael Vigil – inside the first house you can enter, you'll find a ladder. Climb up the ladder and keep your eyes peeled for a pool table. Then head right and go through the hall. You'll find the pendant next to a blue sleeping bag and a bedside table.

– inside the first house you can enter, you'll find a ladder. Climb up the ladder and keep your eyes peeled for a pool table. Then head right and go through the hall. You'll find the pendant next to a blue sleeping bag and a bedside table. Ben Glueck – after emerging through a hole in the wall, you'll pass under a fire escape. You'll then see a tree. The Pendant is stuck in the tree and will need to be shot down.

– after emerging through a hole in the wall, you'll pass under a fire escape. You'll then see a tree. The Pendant is stuck in the tree and will need to be shot down. Philip Liu – once you meet up with Ellie, you'll see a corpse nearby. Loot the pendant from the body.

The Outskirts

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

These are all the pendant locations in The Outskirts:

Joseph Lenz – before you enter the Goldstone Building, shoot down a tree to the right of the entrance. This'll allow you to find the pendant.

– before you enter the Goldstone Building, shoot down a tree to the right of the entrance. This'll allow you to find the pendant. Michael Kiper – on the second floor of the museum, you'll find a case where you'll find the pendant. In order to get across to it, you'll need to climb across a ramp not to far from where Ellie broke a vase.

– on the second floor of the museum, you'll find a case where you'll find the pendant. In order to get across to it, you'll need to climb across a ramp not to far from where Ellie broke a vase. Melinda Davidson – you'll find this one in the water next to the round memorial building near the Capitol.

– you'll find this one in the water next to the round memorial building near the Capitol. Shiyao Jiang – while making your way through the flooded subway, you'll come across a submerged office. You'll find the pendant on a shelf within.

Bill's Town

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

These are all the pendants you can track down in Bill's Town:

Hui Wang – on the roof of a dilapidated RV near the music shop.

– on the roof of a dilapidated RV near the music shop. Alex Raymond Vincent – you'll find this one hanging from a streetlight near a light blue van and an ambulance.

– you'll find this one hanging from a streetlight near a light blue van and an ambulance. Peter Mrozik – head to the two-story house with the red-brick walls. You'll find the pendant in the bathroom.

Pittsburgh

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Firefly pendants findable in Pittsburgh are as follows:

Kazden Risk – in an alleyway to the left of the bookshop between a desk and a dumpster.

– in an alleyway to the left of the bookshop between a desk and a dumpster. Colby Reed – head to the toilets after Ellie saves you and you'll find the pendant in one of the stalls.

– head to the toilets after Ellie saves you and you'll find the pendant in one of the stalls. Lucas Rios – when Henry leads you through a conference room, double back and look for some toilets. You'll find the pendant there.

The Suburbs

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Here are all the Firefly Pendant locations in the Suburbs:

Josh Scheffler – you'll find this one by the netting and the ruined crab-catcher inside the ruined boat

– you'll find this one by the netting and the ruined crab-catcher inside the ruined boat Robert Righetti – once you get to the sewer, keep your eyes peeled for a small drain on your right. You can find the pendant there.

– once you get to the sewer, keep your eyes peeled for a small drain on your right. You can find the pendant there. Eddie Funtes – keep a lookout for a wrecked car underwater. You should spot the car next to a tree near to where you pass the generator. Go for a quick swim and you'll find the pendant next to the car's front windscreen.

– keep a lookout for a wrecked car underwater. You should spot the car next to a tree near to where you pass the generator. Go for a quick swim and you'll find the pendant next to the car's front windscreen. Matthew White – Once you encounter the violent dogs, you'll see a tree nearby. Shoot the pendant down from the tree.

Tommy's Dam

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Here's where you can find the Firefly pendants in Tommy's Dam:

Ryan Oliverio – find the room in the dam where the engineers are working and follow them to the ground level. Instead of following Tommy, head in the opposite direction. There, you'll find a turbine room. The pendant is between two turbines.

– find the room in the dam where the engineers are working and follow them to the ground level. Instead of following Tommy, head in the opposite direction. There, you'll find a turbine room. The pendant is between two turbines. Brent Pino – once you start chasing Ellie, head into the Ranch. Go to the lower floor and look for a desk in a large living room. You'll find the pendant there.

The University Firefly Pendants

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Hope Pino – you'll find a yellowish tree in one of the quads, after you climb over the first barricade. The pendant is dangling in the tree.

– you'll find a yellowish tree in one of the quads, after you climb over the first barricade. The pendant is dangling in the tree. Alex Rohner – before vaulting the barrier that leads to the main courtyard, look for a gray dumpster next to a large, broken window. Climb it and you'll find yourself in a small room. You'll find the pendant in here.

– before vaulting the barrier that leads to the main courtyard, look for a gray dumpster next to a large, broken window. Climb it and you'll find yourself in a small room. You'll find the pendant in here. Joe Warren – head to the university dorms and kill the Bloater. You'll find Joe's pendant in the corpse.

– head to the university dorms and kill the Bloater. You'll find Joe's pendant in the corpse. Erik Griggs – once you reach the tents near the lab, you'll find a pendant in the tent on the right hand side at the back of the campsite.

– once you reach the tents near the lab, you'll find a pendant in the tent on the right hand side at the back of the campsite. Sadie Pearle Hickman – in the lab, you'll find a room with a couple of monkeys. You'll find this pendant at the back of the room next to a microscope.

Lakeside Resort

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

These are all the Firefly pendants you can find at the Lakeside Resort

Travis Kristof – after fighting a Clicker, enter the room that it emerged from and you'll find the pendant on a long wooden crate.

– after fighting a Clicker, enter the room that it emerged from and you'll find the pendant on a long wooden crate. Paul D. Braun – after Ellie is knocked off her horse during the encounter with the bandits, you'll find yourself in an old house. As you leave, keep your eyes out for a gazebo. You'll find the next pendant in there.

– after Ellie is knocked off her horse during the encounter with the bandits, you'll find yourself in an old house. As you leave, keep your eyes out for a gazebo. You'll find the next pendant in there. Riley Abel – you can find this one in Ellie's backpack when you play as her during the chapter.

The Bus Depot

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Here are the Firefly pendant locations for the Bus Depot:

Katerina Perich – after heading off of the highway, turn left and look for a wrecked truck. The truck will have a traffic cone next to it. You'll find the pendant there.

– after heading off of the highway, turn left and look for a wrecked truck. The truck will have a traffic cone next to it. You'll find the pendant there. Nichole Hoo – after the section with the giraffes, keep your eyes peeled for some floodlights. Hoo's pendant is hanging from them and will need to be dislodged.

– after the section with the giraffes, keep your eyes peeled for some floodlights. Hoo's pendant is hanging from them and will need to be dislodged. Natalie Hoo – after you pass through the totaled, yellow bus, the game will take you left through some undergrowth. Stop here and look left. You'll find the pendant in front of you.

The Firefly Lab

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

These are the Firefly pendant locations for The Firefly Lab:

Bryony Stewarty Seume – look for the reception desk after you head upstairs in the Hospital. You'll find a Shiv Door nearby. Break the door, and the pendant will be yours.

Congratulations, now there's nothing standing between you and your shiny new achievement. Good hunting!