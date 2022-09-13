Rocket League codes: the latest drops for September 2022

If you're looking for free Rocket League codes, you've come to the right place. It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single gamer in possession of a Rocket League car must be in want of some custom cosmetics. Fortunately for you, we're here to help.

Rocket League is a fast-paced soccer game where, rather than using human bodies like fools, you use souped-up, rocket-powered cars to get the job done. Rocket League can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There's even a Rocket League mobile version for high-octane action on the go.

in Rocket League, most items can be unlocked with credits, which you can acquire by leveling up each season's Rocket pass. These are bought with real money. You can learn more about the latest seasons and their premium passes on the the Rocket League website (opens in new tab).

However, just as many of the best things in life are free, so too are Rocket League's free cosmetics. Every month or so, new codes emerge, allowing you to enjoy a host of new items. Read on for Rocket League codes and for a list of the new Rocket League codes for this month. We've also included an archive of expired codes to save you the time of accidentally using them.

Rocket League codes: your complete guide

Rocket League codes: how to redeem them

(Image credit: Psyonix)

Before you enjoy your free cosmetic items, however, you'll first need to learn how to redeem your codes. Follow our guide below, and you'll have your goodies in no time.

First up, launch Rocket League.

Once the game's loaded up, select 'Settings' from the main menu.

You'll see a tab in the top right-hand corner of the 'Settings' menu called 'Extras'. Give it a click.

At the top of the sub-menu, you'll see a 'Redeem Code' button.

Once you've selected 'Redeem Code', you'll have a window to type in your code. Be sure to double-check it just in case.

Click 'OK' and enjoy those flashy new items.

Now that you know how to use Rocket League codes, let's look at what's currently available.

Rocket League codes: September 2022

(Image credit: Psyonix)

Here's a list of all the codes you can currently use. Unfortunately, there's only one code available at the moment:

popcorn – this unlocks the Limited Popcorn Rocket Boost and should be usable throughout September

You should also watch out for these expired codes, since they won't give you any joy if you try to use them:

rlnitro – this code got you the Breakout: Nitro Circus Deval and Antenna.

– this code got you the Breakout: Nitro Circus Deval and Antenna. Bekind – enter this one to get your hands on a VCR Limited Topper.

– enter this one to get your hands on a VCR Limited Topper. couchpotato – this got you the Couch Potato Limited Player Title.

– this got you the Couch Potato Limited Player Title. rlbirthday – a must for wrestle fans, this code got you two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

– a must for wrestle fans, this code got you two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. SARPBC – unlocked the SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna.

– unlocked the SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna. shazam – this once allowed you to obtain Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels.

– this once allowed you to obtain Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels. Truffleshuffle – this once got you the Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal.

– this once got you the Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal. wrestlemania – once upon a time, this netted you two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

– once upon a time, this netted you two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. WWE18 – alas, no longer, this once unlocked two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

– alas, no longer, this once unlocked two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. wwedads – this once unlocked two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

Though the expired codes are far more numerous than the active ones, new Rocket League codes regularly drop, often tied in with special promotions. For instance, we'd be shocked if there weren't in for more WWE codes down the line.

In the meantime, enjoy your free cosmetics and keep an eye on TechRadar Gaming for more updates. Time to get out there and ride in style.