How to preload Overwatch 2 on PC and console

Want to preload Overwatch 2 on console or PC, ahead of its launch? Then you've landed on the right page.

Overwatch 2 officially releases on October 4 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST (or October 5 at 4am AEST). But, if you want to jump into the next iteration of Blizzard's PvP shooter as soon as servers go live, then it's definitely worth preloading the game on your console or PC ahead of launch time.

Preloading (or pre-downloading) means that you don't need to waste any valuable play time waiting on Overwatch 2 to install. Instead, you download the game ahead of time, with access granted at the official release time. It's worth noting, however, that preloading is only available for previous Overwatch players and those who purchased the Watchpoint Pack (find more on this in our FAQ section below).

You can pre-download Overwatch 2 on all platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Want to know how? Read on for how to preload Overwatch 2 on console and PC.

How to preload Overwatch 2

How to preload Overwatch 2 on PC

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You can preload Overwatch 2 on PC right now, via the Battle.net client. Preloads for PC went live on September 30 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 9:30pm BST (or October 1 at 6:30am AEST) and a Battle.net account is required for pre-download (and you'll need to link a phone number to your account).

If you have automatic updates enabled, then Overwatch should update to Overwatch 2 automatically. If not, then navigate to Overwatch in the client, select the gear symbol beside the 'Play' button and then select 'Check for Updates'. This should update your game to Overwatch 2, but remember you can't access the game until it officially launches.

How to preload Overwatch 2 on PS5 and PS4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 is available to pre-download on PS4 and PS5 too, but not quite yet. PlayStation owners will be able to preload Overwatch 2 starting on October 4 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST (or October 5 at 2am AEST).

After this time, PlayStation owners should be able to navigate to Overwatch in their games library (make sure it's downloaded), select the 'Options' button on the game tile and select 'Check for Updates' to upgrade to Overwatch 2. If you have automatic updates enabled, then the update should begin at the above time. Remember you can't access the game until it officially launches.

How to preload Overwatch 2 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 is available to pre-download on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One but, like on PlayStation, preloading isn't available quite yet. Xbox owners will be able to preload Overwatch 2 starting on October 4 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST (or October 5 at 2am AEST).

After this time, Xbox owners should be able to navigate to Overwatch in their games library (make sure it's downloaded) and check for updates to upgrade to Overwatch 2. If you have automatic updates enabled, then the update should begin at the above time. Remember you can't access the game until it officially launches.

How to preload Overwatch 2 on Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 is available to pre-download on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, including the Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED. But, like on PlayStation and Xbox, preloading isn't available quite yet. Switch owners will be able to preload Overwatch 2 starting on October 4 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST (or October 5 at 2am AEST).

After this time, Switch owners should be able to find Overwatch in their games library (make sure it's downloaded) and check for updates to upgrade to Overwatch 2. Enable automatic updates and the update should begin at the above time. But remember, you won't be able to boot up the game until it officially launches.

How to preload Overwatch 2: FAQs

(Image credit: Future)

Who can preload Overwatch 2? Overwatch 2 is only available to preload for those who played the first Overwatch or those who purchased the Watchpoint Pack (but you do need to preload on the platform you previously played on or purchased the pack on). New players will still be able to play, but they can't download Overwatch 2 until it officially launches.

Is Overwatch 2 free to play? Unlike Overwatch 1, Overwatch 2's PvP is free to play across all platforms. A paid PvE component will release in 2023.

How much space do I need to preload Overwatch 2?

Before you start preloading Overwatch 2, you better make sure you have enough hard drive space on your PC or console.

Overwatch 2 on PC requires 50GB of space, while Overwatch 2 on consoles is a 30GB download.