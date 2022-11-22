It's not immediately obvious how to change clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Embarrassingly, I spent twelve hours with the game before figuring it out, so you can be forgiven for not knowing. Read on to learn not only how to open the outfit menu, but where to go to buy your new threads.

Though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet doesn't allow for quite the same depth of outfit customization as its predecessor, Sword and Shield, it does allow you to significantly personalize your character. Recently released on Nintendo Switch, players all over the world have been enjoying the continent of Paldea.

However, there are more choices to make than just your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter. As you travel across the land, searching far and wide, you'll need to look the part. Read on to find out how to change your outfit, as well as how to get your hands on more sweet threads.

How to change clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to change clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: the outfit menu

(Image credit: Future)

The outfit menu is easy to access, but well-hidden. While roaming the world, simply press the left arrow on the left-hand side of your controller (opens in new tab) or Joy-Con, underneath the analog stick. This will open the outfit menu and will let you choose between a bunch of school uniforms as well as equip any clothes you've already bought.

Though, for now, you're stuck with the different seasonal uniforms, you can change outfits on the fly and have the ability to change your hat, socks, boots, gloves, glasses, and backpack to suit your aesthetic tastes. Read on to find out where to go to get your hand on some neat accessories.

How to change clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: clothing stores

Clothing shops are located in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa and come in a variety of different types. Fortunately, these stores are usually color-coded for your convenience and have handy signs outside.

Stores of the same type offer different items in different locations, so be sure to keep an eye out for new accessories while you're out in Paldea. In addition, shop displays don't correlate to what's actually on sale in stores. This incongruence is definitely worth bearing in mind when you're on a shopping spree.

General stores

(Image credit: Future)

General clothing stores like Rough & Tough, Veracidad, and Seguro Style are a great place to start, usually offering accessories of all kinds to those that have the cash to buy them. They are denoted by a vibrant yellow color.

Sock Stores

(Image credit: Future)

Denoted by the monochrome sock sign pictured above, these stores sell socks and tights – vital for keeping your feet warm in Paldea's colder areas.

Glasses stores

(Image credit: Future)

Enterprising trainers looking for new frames can find them in these blue stores. From sunglasses to horn rimmed spectacles, there's a surprisingly wide selection to choose from.

Shoe stores

(Image credit: Future)

Shoe stores are slightly harder to spot, but usually have a cerulean exterior with a selection of boots and trainers on display. You can track down anything from smart dress shoes to sturdy engineering boots if you know where to look.

Hat stores

(Image credit: Future)

No trainer looks the part without a stylish hat. It was true with Ask Ketchum back in the 90s, and it's truer now. Hat shops will often have brown storefronts and an array of headpieces on display in the window.

Backpack stores

(Image credit: Future)

Last, but not least, we come to the backpack stores. It's well-known that Pokémon trainers have to carry a lot of stuff, so why not do it in style? These stores have minimalist brown and gray storefronts. Some of the backpack designs are pretty bold, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Congratulations, you're now ready to begin your quest for Pokémon fashion dominance. After all, you can't be the very best if you don't look the part.