Future Games Show 2023: where to watch this year’s showcase

The Future Games Show (FGS) Spring Showcase will soon be upon us, showcasing a host of games for the coming year.

Sponsored by Turtle Beach, the FGS Spring Showcase will be broadcast across all major social media platforms at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 10pm GMT on Thursday, March 23. The show is to feature over 45 games, as well as new trailers, demos, world premieres, and a special VR showcase.

This year’s show is hosted by Briana White and Cody Christian, who play Aerith Gainsborough and Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Over 85 minutes, you’ll get to see a wide range of exciting games. If previous FGS shows are anything to go by, this year’s presentation will have its fair share of big titles and hidden gems.

How to Watch the Future Games Show 2023

You can catch The Future Games Show 2023 at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 10pm GMT on Thursday, March 23.

The show will be broadcast by our sister website, GamesRadar and will cover all major social media platforms including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. If you don't want to miss the show, you can always set a reminder on YouTube to ensure you're alerted when it kicks off.

What to expect

Over the course of the 85 minute show, we’ll be treated to over 45 different games. The FGS has a track record of revealing hidden gems, like story-driven thriller Immortality and charming family-friendly puzzler Lego Bricktales. With that in mind, we can likely expect more than a few interesting titles.

The FGS also comes hand in hand with its own Steam sale page, allowing you to check out the games from each Future Games Show broadcast. The page is set to be updated once the event finishes, so be sure to check it out once the show comes to a close.

This event, the Spring Showcase, will be followed by two further FGS events later this year. FGS will be making an appearance at E3 on Sunday June 11 as well as Gamescom on Wednesday August 23. Be sure to check out the FGS Twitter page to stay in the know.

Titles for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC will all be shown off over the course of the event’s presentation, so there will likely be something for everyone among the event’s broad lineup. With over 400 games featured across a total of nine shows, the FGS has become a welcome annual fixture in the video game calendar.