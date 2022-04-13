Back 4 Blood update: everything you need to know about Tunnels of Terror DLC

With the latest Back 4 Blood update comes the first expansion, Tunnels of Terror, bringing a whole new host of horrors to Fort Hope. There are new cleaners, new weapons, new cards, and more, as well as changes to balance and a slew of bug fixes.

Back 4 Blood’s new expansion is a well-needed shot in the arm for the co-op shooter and good news for anyone looking for their four-player fix.

Grab a weapon, kick open the safe room door, and prepare yourself for the newest undead monstrosities. There are three new Ridden mutations, the undead enemies you face, there's the Urchin, Shredder, and Ripper. They're all part of a new class called the ‘Warped’.

There is also new PvE content called ‘Ridden Hives’, horrible tunnel systems underneath the Evansburgh streets. The entrances to these tunnels look straight out of a Junji Ito painting, they're all rotting flesh and twisted sinew. The promise of unique loot and rewards is a good lure, giving you plenty of reason to jump into the creepy underground mazes.

What is it? four-player co-op shooter Back 4 Blood's first expansion

When can I play it? Out now

What can I play it on? Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

Is there a trailer? Yup, you can watch it here

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

Tunnels of Terror was released on April 12th, unlocking at 10am PT, 1pm ET, and 6pm BST.

It launched at the same time across all platforms and is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The base game is available on Xbox Game Pass but you will need to buy the DLC in order to play the new content.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Showing up to help the original cast are two new cleaners, each with their own abilities to dismantle the Ridden hordes. They’re welcome additions that bring the total roster of Back 4 Blood characters to 10.

Heng is a former restaurant owner and immigrant who seems to have bottomless pockets full of items that fall out when Mutations hit him.

Sharice is a tough former firefighter who brings armor plates and trauma resistance to the fight, plus her trusty fire axe.

(Image credit: Turtle Rock Studios)

An entirely new class of Back 4 Blood weapons has arrived. Legendary weapons can only be found in Ridden Hives, and they’re designed to pack a massive punch if you can get your hands on them. Alongside these new weapons are new Legendary attachments, which will enhance the capabilities of your normal weapons.

The Tenderizer – a giant melee hammer that dismembers enemies and deals explosive damage in a large area when it hits.

– a giant melee hammer that dismembers enemies and deals explosive damage in a large area when it hits. Damnation – a shotgun with incendiary rounds that light up Ridden

– a shotgun with incendiary rounds that light up Ridden Prototype 378 – a submachine gun with electrical rounds that slow enemies.

Because parasite-zombies and mutated-parasite-zombies weren’t enough, we now have to deal with really-mutated-parasite-zombies in the form of the new Warped Ridden. They’re showing up in the new Ridden Hives, but they are also available in the PvP Swarm mode.

Urchin

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

A variant of the Hocker/Stalker/Stinger family which can lay land mines, and really looks like he'd be at home at a punk concert on the weekends.

Shredder

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

A variant of the Exploder/Reeker/Retch family, the Shredder seems like he wants to bring both brains and brawn.

Ripper

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

A variant of the Bruiser/Crusher/Tallboy family and apparently they skipped left-arm day.

(Image credit: WB Games)

There are six new cards introduced with Tunnels of Terror. They bring some seriously interesting stuff to the table such as the Weaponsmith card which allows you to remove weapon attachments outside saferooms for Copper and the Bodyguard card has you take hits for your teammates, allowing you to become a bit of a tank.

Bodyguard (Talent) – When a teammate within 5 meters is attacked, you instead receive 50% of that damage. Can trigger once every 3 seconds.

– When a teammate within 5 meters is attacked, you instead receive 50% of that damage. Can trigger once every 3 seconds. Weaponsmith (Ability) – Allows the ability to unbolt attachments from weapons outside of Saferooms. Team Effects. Unbolting attachments costs 400 Copper. Additional copies played reduce its cost by 100 Copper.

– Allows the ability to unbolt attachments from weapons outside of Saferooms. Team Effects. Unbolting attachments costs 400 Copper. Additional copies played reduce its cost by 100 Copper. Pumped Up (Stat) – Your Temporary Health decays 20% slower. 1 additional Pain Meds spawns in each map. +5% Health.

– Your Temporary Health decays 20% slower. 1 additional Pain Meds spawns in each map. +5% Health. Fit as a Fiddle (Stat) – Team Effects. +25% Bolstered Health. +5 Team Health.

– Team Effects. +25% Bolstered Health. +5 Team Health. Magician’s Apprentice (Talent) – You have an additional 10% chance to not consume accessories when used.

– You have an additional 10% chance to not consume accessories when used. Bravado (Talent) – When a teammate within 15 meters receives Trauma Damage, gain 10% of that amount as Trauma Health.

Tunnels of Terror is bringing 12 new achievements for the collectors out there. You can read more about how to snag them, and any you missed in the original game, in our Back 4 Blood achievements guide .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The huge patch for Tunnels of Terror is here, and highlights include card rebalances, a rework of Mom's ability to pick people up, and lots more. Here's everything you need to know.

New features

7 Ridden Hives

Newly-sighted strains of Ridden guard incredible treasures in their underground labyrinthine lairs. Raze Ridden Hives and take these powerful weapons and items for yourself... if you survive!Empty list

2 New Cleaners: Heng and Sharice

Two new Cleaners join the fight! Craft Makeshift Armor as the stalwart Sharice, or pick the ever-resourceful Heng to provide additional supplies along with visibility on obscured items and Prepper Stashes. Accessible in both Campaign and Swarm PvP for DLC owners, and unlockable in Swarm PvP for non-DLC owners.

3 New Warped Ridden in Campaign and Swarm PvP

Skull Totem Supply Lines

Find Skull Totems within Ridden Hives and exchange them for all-new items and cosmetics, available in Skull Totem Supply Lines.

7 Legendary Weapons

13 Legendary Attachments

12 New Achievements and Accomplishments

New Difficulty: No Hope

Relentless Ridden forces will tear you apart in a new, hair-raising difficulty: No Hope. Cleaners who conquer the highest difficulty mode will reap significant rewards and prove their place amongst the best of the best.

12 New Player cards

5 New Director cards, 2 of them Ridden Hive specific

New character skins

New weapon skins

New banners, sprays, and emblems

Unbolting Weapon Attachments

In the Safe Room, Cleaners can unbolt their weapon for 500 copper. Once unbolted, they may freely swap or remove weapon attachments.

With the new Weaponsmith card, the price is lower and unbolting weapon attachments outside of Safe Rooms becomes available.

Quickplay Supply Point Incentives

Joining through Quickplay will grant a flat SP bonus per map.

Recruit: 10 SP

Veteran: 20 SP

Nightmare: 30 SP

Back 4 Blood on Steam Deck, Linux PCs with WINE/Proton

Developer Note: We have made an experimental change that we believe will make the game playable on Proton platforms such as the Steam Deck, SteamOS, and Linux. While this is not yet official support and has had limited testing, if you are a player interested in playing on these platforms, you should no longer be prevented from doing so and should join us on our Discord to discuss bugs specific to this platform.

General

Improved environment reflections throughout the game.

Added various minor improvements to water visuals.

Added improvements to Flashlight visuals.

Pinged waypoints are now color tinted to represent item's tier.

Reduced number of Alarm Doors on Campaign Maps.

Players can no longer take damage before saferoom doors open.

Added an additional Life to Nightmare difficulty and Swarm in preparation for Mom's passive ability adjustment.

Removed timed objectives.

Move Speed buffs/debuffs no longer affect Sprint Speed.

Catch-up weapons now roll with attachments based on Act progression.

Rescaled Attachment spawn rates to better synergize with the new Weaponsmith functionality.

All standard player card purchase costs normalized to 500 copper.

Global Temporary Decay rate reduced to 1.75 from 2.

Tallboys and their variants can no longer cause cars to explode.

Vendors now have stat cards that can be purchased.

Amped Up

Now gives team 20 healing instead of 25 temporary health.

Basic Ammo

Now has 1% damage increase.

Reduced to 5% from 10%.

Basic Stamina

Now has Stamina Regen of 2.5%.

Fixed an issue that caused players to gain 20 instead of 10 stamina.

Basic Fortune

Card increased to 50 from 25.

Berserker

Now gives 5% Sprint Speed.

Bomb Squad refactored

25% team explosion damage.

20% team explosion resistance.

1 Frag grenade spawn per map.

Money Grubbers

Card can only be triggered 25 times in a given map.

Developer Note: This is in response to adding the Cost of Avarice card.

Numb

Numb to 10% damage resistance from 20%.

On Your Mark

Now gives 10% of max ammo from 15%.

Reduced Reload Speed to 15% from 25%.

Run Like Hell

Now gives 15% Sprint Speed.

Spikey Bits

Spikey Bits to 20% damage resistance from 10%.

Life Insurance

Life Insurance fixed to properly stack trauma reduction.

Blighted Ridden

Reduced chance to apply to 33% from 50%.

Reduced pool duration to 6 seconds from 8.

Refactored Biohazard

Ridden deal 25% extra damage.

3 temporary Health per kill.

100% Bolstered Health.

200% Increased Temporary Health Decay.

Silence is Golden

Cleaners can no longer roll both the silence is golden objective and Gloom/Lockdown Director cards.

Doc Stat Updates

Doc's Team Trauma Resist reduced to 20% from 25%.

Bonus healing efficiency reduced to 15% from 20%.

Mom Ability Refactor

Mom's team passive is now +100% team revive speed.

20% slower team temp health decay.

+1 Team lives removed.

Quick Revive ability removed.

Added a new ability, Mom grants her team 25 temporary health when a teammate is incapped.

Team Stamina

Stat purchase changed to +10 from 15%.

Now has 5% stamina regen.

Cost reduced to 1,000 from 1,500.

Team Health

Reduced to 1,000 from 1,500.

Team Ammo

Reduced to 1,000 from 1,500.

Grenade Accessory

Damage decreased to 650/800/1000/1250 from 650/1000/1250/1550.

Price increased to 175 from 150.

Barbed Wire Accessory

Reuse increased to 5/7.5/12.5/15 from 0/10/15/20.

Price increased to 250 from 200.

Flash Bang Accessory

Flash duration rescaled to 6/7/8/9 from 6/8/10/12.

Flash bonus damage increased to 15%/20%/25%/30% from 10%/15%/20%/25%.

Painkillers Accessory

Temporary Health rescaled to 35/45/55/65 from 40/50/60/70.

Price increased to 150 from 125.

Weapon Updates

Added improvements to the Flash Bang screen effects.

Cleaners can now throw gas can and propane tanks 25% farther.

Added Cleaner Self-Flash for Flash Bang Accessory

Spawning Updates

Increased Roaming Special Spawn cooldown by 45 seconds.

Roaming Specials now have a 45 to 75 second cooldown after a horde is triggered.

Wandering Specials now have a 12 to 18 second cooldown after a horde is triggered.

Roaming Specials are now limited to 2 of any type.

Wandering Specials are now limited to 2 of any type.

Bot Updates

Improved lockpicking ping behavior for bots.

Ridden AI Updates

Various Ridden pathing and collision improvements made to multiple Campaign maps.

Charred Ridden now have fire sound effects.

Reduced the Charred Ridden's fire effect to 1.75 meters from 2.65 meters.

Reeker stumble resistance decreased by 25%.

Reeker Base health reduced to 400 from 500.

Monstrous Stinger Predator attack reduced speed buff to 30% from 50%.

Volatile Ridden No longer trigger death effect when killed by bots.

General

There may now only be one of each Special Ridden variant at a time in Swarm Mode.

Developer Note: We received feedback from the Swarm PvP community regarding stacked Ridden selection strategies becoming too strong. This is to encourage diverse Ridden selections when playing.

Playable Stinger and variants are no longer able to shoot projectiles while in the air in Swarm PvP.

Retch's Vomit effect outline now remains centered on reticle.

Multiple cards added to Swarm PvP decks.

Several cards removed from Swarm PvP decks.

Balance Updates

Increased 2D (XY) min spawn distance for Special Ridden from 7.5 meters to 10 meters.

Common "Ferocious" Mutation health buff decreased to 25% from 40%, damage buff decreased to 30% from 40%.

Common "Monstrous" Mutation health buff decreased to 50% from 80%, damage buff decreased to 60% from 80%.

Common "Evolution" Mutation order to: Armored, Charred, Blighted, Festering.

Reduced range of the Charred Common DOT/fire effect from 2.65 meters to 1.75 meters.

Updated per-variant health regeneration rates for Special Ridden.

Burst Bonus Mutation effects updated for Tallboys.- Outgoing damage buff reduced to 25% from 50%. Incoming damage buff reduced to 25% from 30%.

Stinger's Kill Frenzy Mutation effect reduced to 5 seconds from 10 seconds.

Bruiser frenzy damage increased to 12.5 per hit.

Bruiser damage increased to 17.5 from 15.

Bruiser Frenzy now deals 12.5 base damage per hit regardless of range.

Tallboy Burst Bonus Mutation outgoing damage buff reduced from 50% to 25%, incoming damage buff reduced to 25% from 30%.

Crusher Initial Damage increased to 8 from 12.

Crusher Crush Dot Frequency decreased to .5 from 1.

Crusher Crush Min Damage decreased to 2 from 3.

Crusher Crush Max Damage decreased to 5 from 7.

Crusher Crush Trauma damage increased to 50% from 40%.

Smelling salts Card to 200 from 150%.

Text to Speech added for tooltips in the Options Menus.

Text to Speech added for Muxy Game Link options.

Copper and Mutation Point text color now change based on colorblind settings.

Cleaner retching sound effects now have their own option in the Options menu, and can be turned off at any time.

Performance Improvement: Changed Text to Speech voice to the male option temporarily, as we are investigating issues with the female voice.

Added a visual pulse to the Card Draw menu's "Ready" button.

Increased speed of Card Draw and Pre-Round menu animations.

Various new perk icons added.

Revive Healing icon updated.

Burn Card selection button now pulses on the Active Card menu when Burn Cards selection is available.

The Party Leader will now see a UI notification indicating they are the host after Cleaners use the Stay Together feature.

Bug fixes

Matchmaking

Fixed an issue causing Quickplay players to not have access to vendor purchased item upgrades upon joining.

Fix for rare issue causing an extra idle Cleaner to appear in the match after player reconnection.

Fort Hope Shooting Range

Fixed an issue where the Tallboy's Smash outline stayed on the map after changing to a cleaner during its Smash attack.

Fixed an issue where Cleaners remained pinned after the Stalker pinning them was killed in the Fort Hope Shooting Range.

Cards

Ammo For All - Fixed an issue where this card did not grant a damage buff. It now grants 1% team damage.

Antibiotic Ointment - Fixed an issue where healing accessories did not grant temporary health after their first use with this card equipped. Fixed an issue where Antibiotic Ointment was locked in Swarm.

Basic Stamina - Fixed a bug to now give 10 Stamina instead of 20.

Bomb Squad - Fixed an issue where no Team Effects box was present on the card.

Bounty Hunter - Fixed an issue where the Bounty Hunter card does not have its effect applied after a team wipe if the Cleaner killed 30 mutations during a previous run.

Buckshot Bruiser - Fixed an issue where the temp health decay timer reset each time temp health was added to the player.

Down In Front - Cleaners will no longer say their friendly fire lines when the Down in Front card has been played.

Dusty's Customs Burn Cards - Fixed issue where Dusty's Customs Burn Cards will trigger every time the player is rescued from a rescue pod.

Fortune - Fixed an issue where this card did not grant enough copper.

Hired Gun - Fixed an issue where this Burn Card did not grant copper after taking over a bot.

Life Insurance - Now properly stacks trauma reduction.

On Your Mark - Fixed an issue causing On Your Mark to grant more ammo than intended.

Power Reload - Fixed an issue where this card did not work with some shotguns.

Shooting Gloves - Removed the duplicate Shooting Gloves card in the Swarm Deck Manager.

Silver Bullets - This card now correctly gives 10% bullet damage.

Slippery When Wet - Fixed an issue with this Burn Card getting removed after a Player is rescued from a Rescue Pod.

Well Fed - Fixed an issue where Health gets reduced after a team wipe when boths have the Well Fed talent card active.

Campaign

Fix for Cleaners becoming invisible after being revived very quickly with a defibrillator.

Fixed an issue with most chainlink fences allowing players to stand on top of them.

Fixed an issue where the player could buy Team Upgrades multiple times from the Vendor in Saferooms.

Fixed an issue where Evangelo's team effect was not affecting sprint speed.

Fixed an issue with Cleaners hanging in the air before being knocked into a ledge hang from an Ogre's tumor toss.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Molotovs bounced too much.

Fixed an issue where Ammo Packs dropped the same amount of ammo on all tiers.

Fixed an issue where melee weapon attacks could bypass the Breaker's armor.

Bots

Fixed an issue where bots stopped reliably pinging Special Ridden after being grabbed or pinned.

Fixed an issue where bots could stand idle after equipping their healing item instead of pathing to the player to heal them.

Fixed an issue with bots not losing health while incapacitated.

Fixed an issue where bots reverted back to Tier 1 weapons after transitioning into the next Chapter when late-joining.

Fixed an issue where bots can get stuck on ladders during combat.

Fixed an issue where the bot version of Jim frequently did not engage with Ridden.

Fixed an issue where bots did not use first aid cabinets.

Fixed an issue where Bot Jim is continuously dropping barbed wire.

Fixed an issue where Bot Mom does not revive her teammates even though her revive dialogue is played.

Offline

Fixed an issue in Offline mode where the weapon gained from Dusty's Customs Burn Cards is kept after a team wipe.

Ridden

Fix for Ridden sometimes becoming immune to stumbles.

Fixed an issue where Ridden would occasionally glitch with certain animations.

Fix for Hag screen effects persisting on screen after breaking free.

Fixed issue with Sleeper alert music playing more frequently than intended.

Fix for Breaker standing still or pivoting in place after using his melee attack.

Hag runs at a faster speed while in her flee state.

Fixed issues with various sleeper pod spawning locations so they are less likely to show up layered on top of each other or in unusual locations.

The Devil's Return: The Crossing

Addressed issues with ledge hang in various locations.

Fixed an issue where NPCs in the jeep were highlighted throughout the Mission.

Plan B: Hinterland

Fixed an issue where Special Ridden and the Hag could get stuck in the garage interior.

Plan B: The Clog

Fix for teammates' health bars being permanently hidden when The Fog is played.

Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Cabins by the Lake

Fixed an issue where Cleaners standing in front or on top of the moving ferry take damage.

Remnants: A Friend in Need

Fixed an issue where a group of birds were always alerted when Cleaners approached the Crematorium.

Remnants: The Body Dump

Fixed issue where the mission objective "Kill Ogres" is not completed when the second Ogre is killed after a team wipe.

The Abomination

Fix for issue resulting in Bot not shooting the Abomination's mouth weakspots.

Swarm PvP

Fixed an issue with Cleaners getting stuck on the spectator screen while in the second round of a Swarm match.

Fixed an issue where a team swap in Swarm would result in the Cleaners having zero ammo.

Fixed issue causing accessory count to be reduced to 1 when there is a Map transition.

Job 10:22: Heralds of the Worm, Part 2

Fixed issue with continuous Ridden spawning in Swarm Match.

Ridden

Fixed an issue where Ridden Common upgrades were missing in the Mutation Screen Upgrades tab.

Fixed an issue where the Stinger Ability Damage was incorrectly listed as 15% instead of 20%.

Supply Lines

Fixed an issue where multiple of the same Burn Card showed up in Roving Merchant Supply Lines.

Fixed an issue where players need to back out of Supply Lines to continue buying cards if they reach a Burn Card in the track.

Fixed an issue where players could re-purchase Burn Cards from the same Roving Merchant line before it was marked completed.

Fixed an issue with the Supply Line 'Complete' screen not appearing, or appearing in the wrong Supply Line after purchasing all products in the line.

Fixed an issue where the 'Supply Line Available' notification showed up repeatedly if a player bought a duplicate item in both a regular Supply Line and a Roving Merchant Supply Line.

Fixed issue where purchased products in the Supply Lines UI did not update properly.

Fixed an issue where the Supply Line tiles flicker every 5 seconds in the UI.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where Copper and Mutation Points did not properly update after changing Color Blind Modes.

Fixed an issue where text-to-speech skips text when opening the Deck Menu for the first time

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the speaking player's Online ID during cutscenes, matchmaking menus, and loading is too close to the edge of the screen.

Fixed issue with Audio tab options being misaligned.

Fixed an issue where the kill feed did not mention when a teammate or bot was revived with the defibrillator.

Fixed issue with improper color grading when running in HDR on Windows.

Fixed an issue where the Burn Card select button did not work after selecting a Burn Card on the card loadout screen.

Fixed an issue where players late-joining a party during the post-round screen could break stats.

Playstation Platforms

Fixed an issue with campaign activity invites not working while the players were in a voice chat party.

Xbox Platforms

Fix for flashing lights on the edges of the screen while in Fort Hope.

Fixed issue where users could select a completed Supply Line in Fort Hope.