Back 4 Blood achievements guide: all 67 revealed

It’s easy to miss Back 4 Blood achievements when all your time is spent avoiding becoming the undead’s next entree. Add the game’s mutant and morphing Ridden, and you’d be forgiven for having any time at all for them. However, if you’re driven to come back to unlock the weirdest, coolest, and most difficult challenges, there is a ton to clear throughout Back 4 Blood. But which ones should you go for? And how do you unlock them?

With some, you may find yourself unlocking them by accident, such as jukebox Hero, which will come naturally through play. Then there are far more challenging achievements like Apocalypse Pacifist, where you’ll need speed run a mission without killing a single enemy. If you’re a glutton for punishment, you can even go for all the Nightmare difficulty completions, but be prepared for some truly tough challenges.

With Back 4 Blood ’s first expansion, Tunnels of Terror, there are also twelve fresh achievements to add to any backlog you have. Thankfully we’ve collected the full list, new and old, so you can figure out what it takes to tackle the zombie apocalypse.

Back 4 Blood achievements

How many Back 4 Blood achievements are there?

Across all three platforms, we know there are 55 total achievements (56 for Playstation, with the platinum trophy). Tunnels of Terror is adding 12 new ones to collect, which brings our total up to 67.

What are the original Back 4 Blood achievements?

Act Completion Achievements

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Act 1 Recruit – Complete all Act 1 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 1 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 1 Veteran – Complete all Act 1 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 1 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 1 Cleaner – Complete all Act 1 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 1 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 2 Recruit – Complete all Act 2 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 2 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 2 Veteran – Complete all Act 2 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 2 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 2 Cleaner – Complete all Act 2 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 2 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 3 Recruit – Complete all Act 3 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 3 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 3 Veteran – Complete all Act 3 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 3 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 3 Cleaner – Complete all Act 3 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 3 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 4 Recruit – Complete all Act 4 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Gold trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 4 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher. (Gold trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 4 Veteran – Complete all Act 4 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Gold trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

– Complete all Act 4 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher. (Gold trophy) [Gamerscore 30] Act 4 Cleaner – Complete all Act 4 maps on Nightmare difficulty. (Gold trophy) [Gamerscore 30]

Chapter Completion Achievements

Welcome to the Apocalypse – Complete your first non-solo run. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 10]

– Complete your first non-solo run. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 10] Paid the Toll – Complete The Devil's Return. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete The Devil's Return. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] This Round's On Me – Complete Search and Rescue. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete Search and Rescue. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Breakfast Can Wait – Complete The Dark Before the Dawn. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete The Dark Before the Dawn. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Enemy of Mine – Complete Blue Dog Hollow. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete Blue Dog Hollow. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Bob's Your Uncle – Complete The Armory. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete The Armory. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Down the Drain – Complete Plan B. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete Plan B. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Of Biblical Proportions – Complete Job 10:22. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete Job 10:22. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Don't You Eat My Neighbor – Complete Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Paved With Good Intestines – Complete Remnants. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

Secret Achievements

Port Man Toe – Find the secret in The Devil's Return. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in The Devil's Return. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Bell Hop – Find the secret in Search & Rescue. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in Search & Rescue. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Pallet Cleanser – Find the secret in The Dark Before the Dawn. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in The Dark Before the Dawn. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Easily Mist – Find the secret in Blue Dog Hollow. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in Blue Dog Hollow. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Cooped Up – Find the secret in The Armory. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in The Armory. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Dangerous To Go Alone – Find the secret in Plan B. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in Plan B. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Cryptozoologist – Find the secret in Job 10:22. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in Job 10:22. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Night of the Living Hedge – Find the secret in Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Extra Credit – Find the secret in Remnants. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Find the secret in Remnants. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Mind Your Step – Find the secret in The Abomination. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

Miscellaneous Achievements

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Snitches Get Stitches – Kill a Snitch without it alerting the horde. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Kill a Snitch without it alerting the horde. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Good Riddance! – Kill 53,600 Ridden over your career. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Kill 53,600 Ridden over your career. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Breakfast – Kill a Breaker after removing all of its armor. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Kill a Breaker after removing all of its armor. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Jugger-not – Make a Breaker hurt itself. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Make a Breaker hurt itself. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Brute Force – Kill an Ogre with the howitzer. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Kill an Ogre with the howitzer. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] No Time for a Nap – Revive a fallen teammate. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Revive a fallen teammate. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Hippocrates Would be Proud – Heal a teammate. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Heal a teammate. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Share the Load – Drop some ammo for a teammate. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Drop some ammo for a teammate. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Don't Ask – Rescue a teammate from a cocoon. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Rescue a teammate from a cocoon. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Cleanup Crew – Complete a mission without any players being incapacitated or killed. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete a mission without any players being incapacitated or killed. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Expanding the Arsenal – Spend your first Supply Point. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Spend your first Supply Point. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Grateful Eight – Complete a mission with each Cleaner. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete a mission with each Cleaner. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Squad Up – Form a party in Fort Hope. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Form a party in Fort Hope. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Apocalypse Pacifist – Complete a map without any players on the team killing a single Ridden. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete a map without any players on the team killing a single Ridden. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Dead Quiet – Complete a map without ever triggering a horde from Reekers, Birds, Snitches, or alarms. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete a map without ever triggering a horde from Reekers, Birds, Snitches, or alarms. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Stacked Deck – Have at least 25 cards in play at once. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Have at least 25 cards in play at once. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Jukebox Hero – Defend the jukebox in Bar Room Blitz without it breaking. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Defend the jukebox in Bar Room Blitz without it breaking. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Nemesis – Safely descend the ladder in the construction zone in Resurgence. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Safely descend the ladder in the construction zone in Resurgence. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Swarmed – Win a game in Swarm Mode. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Win a game in Swarm Mode. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Brought a Knife to a Gunfight – Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Smörgåsbord – Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] Down, But Not Out – Kill 15 enemies while downed. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

– Kill 15 enemies while downed. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15] A Humerus Weapon – Kill 10 Ridden with Bob's arm. (Bronze trophy) [Gamerscore 15]

What are the Back 4 Blood DLC achievements?

With Tunnels of Terror we’re getting 12 new achievements to chase down. Here’s what we know about them so far:

Master Spelunker : Complete all Ridden Hives.

: Complete all Ridden Hives. Overwhelming Power : Get a kill with a Legendary weapon.

: Get a kill with a Legendary weapon. Totem Toter : Earn some Skull Totems.

: Earn some Skull Totems. Using Your Noggin : Kill 10 Ridden with a Skull Totem.

: Kill 10 Ridden with a Skull Totem. Unnatural Selection : Kill each of the Warped Ridden.

: Kill each of the Warped Ridden. Left Vehicle : Find the secret in The Nursery.

: Find the secret in The Nursery. Nook, or Cranny? : Find the secret in Sunken Passages.

: Find the secret in Sunken Passages. Unholy Grail : Find the secret in The Cut.

: Find the secret in The Cut. Precarious Perch : Find the secret in Brood Lair.

: Find the secret in Brood Lair. Backtrack : Find the secret in 300 Below.

: Find the secret in 300 Below. Round the Riverbend : Find the secret in Blood Stream.

: Find the secret in Blood Stream. Pipe Dream: Find the secret in Caustic Cesspool.

How many did you unlock on your first playthrough? And did the jukebox survive? The undead have no respect for music, and Back 4 Blood's parasitic zombies are no exception.