Back 4 Blood crossplay: How to co-op with your friends

Built to be played with friends, Back 4 Blood crossplay is essential if you all own different consoles. The game is at its best when you co-op with other people to defend yourself from the Ridden. It doesn’t matter how hard they try, your AI teammates will never beat a real person in a cooperative shooter.

This guide outlines how Back 4 Blood crossplay works, how to enable it, and how you can invite your friends to join your squad. So you can wipe up the hordes of infected, even if your team of Cleaners is split across different platforms.

Is Back 4 Blood crossplay?

(Image credit: Future)

Back 4 Blood crossplay has been available since launch and is enabled for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game. This means you’ll be able to play with your chosen friends whether they’ve managed to track down a new console or not.

As crossplay is also available for public lobbies, you can hop into a game with strangers on different platforms, too.

How to enable crossplay in Back 4 Blood

(Image credit: Future)

Crossplay is enabled by default in Back 4 Blood, so you don’t need to do anything if it's your first time taking on The Ridden.

If you find Crossplay isn’t turned on it’s easy to solve. First off, speak to Phillips (above) in the Fort Hope hub to open up the Play menu. This is where you can select what game mode you want to play and customize your matchmaking options.

Scroll down the left-hand side of the screen to find ‘Preferences’. This opens up a menu where you’ll be able to toggle crossplay on or off.

How to invite friends to a Back 4 Blood match

(Image credit: Future)

The first time you launch Back 4 Blood, you are assigned a unique Back 4 Blood username, and it’s this ID you use to invite someone from another platform to your game.

If you or your teammates didn’t make a note of this username the first time around, hit pause and scroll down to the ‘Social’ menu.

You can find your Back 4 Blood username in the top-right corner. It’s next to the ‘Add Friends’ button, which you can click to add others to your Back 4 Blood-specific friends list with their username

Once added to your list, you can easily invite friends to your game. Do this either directly from the list or by selecting the empty spaces in the ‘Play’ menu which we mentioned above.

Does Back 4 Blood have voice chat?

(Image credit: Future)

The short answer is yes, Back 4 Blood has voice chat. Voice chat is built into the game and is enabled by default.

Be aware that the game records all in-game chatter for moderation purposes, and there’s no option to opt-out from this policy except by disabling in-game chat.

If you want to disable voice chat hit pause, head to the ‘Options’ menu, select the Audio tab (above) and scroll down to find the toggle to switch Voice Chat on or off.

