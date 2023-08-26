I made these air fryer bagels in just 15 minutes and they taste as good as the real thing

I’ve watched enough series of The Great American Baking Show to know how hard any bread recipe is, let alone bagels.

So I was shocked when I found this air fryer bagel recipe while carrying out tests of the best air fryers . These bagels are not only quick and easy to make but taste as good as shop-bought alternatives; if not better!

It’s high in protein, relatively low in calories, and works well with a number of seasonings and fillings. Plus, you don’t need to be a master baker to achieve top-tier results.

Below, I show you how to make bagels at home using just two main ingredients, whether it’s for a filling breakfast, a post-gym snack, or for your children’s Back to School lunchbox.

Air fryer bagels recipe

The air fryer bagels recipe I have followed is from nutrition and dietetics student, Alexia via her @energytoexcel TikTok channel. It's been watched 3.8 million times and counting.

Air fryer bagel ingredients

1/4 cup flour

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup greek yogurt

Butter or olive oil

Bagel seasoning (optional)

(Image credit: Future)

Air fryer bagels method

To make air fryer bagels you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

– I used the Medium-sized mixing bowl

Step 1: Whisk together the flour, salt, and baking powder in a medium-sized mixing bowl.

Step 2: Add the Greek yogurt and knead to form a dough.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Roll into a cylinder and shape into a circle.

Step 4: Brush with melted butter, or olive oil and sprinkle with the seasoning of your choice. I used sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Set the air fryer to 350°F (175°C) and cook for 10 minutes or until golden.

Step 6: Carefully remove the bagel from the air fryer and once cooled, slice in half width-ways and spread on your favorite topping.

(Image credit: Future)

Air fryer bagel verdict

I was skeptical about this air fryer bagel recipe because it’s so simple, it seemed too good to be true. I was also convinced it couldn’t taste as good as a shop-bought bagel.

I was wrong.

It took me less than 15 minutes from start to finish to make my own high-protein, low-calorie bagels for breakfast. They taste the same, yet are lighter and less stodgy than regular bagels.

I’ve since made them for after-school snacks for my children and have experimented with a range of seasonings and toppings.

My only advice is to make sure the hole in the center of the ring is large enough because as the dough rises and swells, it can close the hole if it’s too small. It doesn’t affect the taste but it stops it looking like a traditional bagel.

If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?

