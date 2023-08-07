Fitbod app review: A personal trainer in your pocket

Fitbod is a great workout companion, whether you’re looking to get bigger, stronger, or just tone up. With a huge catalog of exercises tailored to all types of equipment (including equipment-free exercises), it’s a great way to build your fitness over time.

It’d be fair to say that there are a lot of fitness apps on the App Store, and that’s no bad thing – fitness apps, like workout and diet plans, aren’t a “one size fits all” affair. There are a lot of nuances, whether you’re working out daily, or grabbing a few minutes when you can.

Enter Fitbod, an app that has been gaining a steady reputation in the fitness community, and one we recommended as part of our look at integrating tech into a weightlifting routine .

Workout apps, particularly those that help you formulate new workout regimens as is the case with Fitbod, are best tested when you’re moving from the comfort zone of one workout regime to what comes next. With that in mind, I took the plunge to see if Fitbod could help me, a regular gymgoer, divorce myself from “Bro” splits and move to an “Upper/Lower” plan. With an intuitive set of goals, a clean UI, and an excellent Apple Watch companion app, it’s a must-try for fitness enthusiasts and really does feel like having a personal trainer with you.

Note: We’re reviewing the Fitbod iOS app, and while it is available on Android, features do differ.

Fitbod app: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Value OS: iOS (Tested), Android available Price: $12.99 / approximately £10 / AU$20 Pairs with device: Pairs with phone, companion app available for Apple Watch. Guided content: Yes Sleep tracking: No Food/water tracking: No GPS: No

Fitbod app: Price and availability

$12.99 per month (approximately £10 / AU$20)

$79.99 per month (approximately £63 / AU$122)

Fitbod offers a free download that includes three workouts and tracking. After that, it’ll cost you $12.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. Fitbod's app only specifies US pricing, but it equates to £10 / AU$20 per month, or £63 / AU$122 per year, at time of writing.

While you can download Fitbod for free, you’ll only get three workouts out of it before needing to upgrade to the premium version.

This is more expensive than many competitors but does offer a far cheaper price than paying for a personal trainer session. If you’re looking to complete a specific goal, such as body building or powerlifting, it’ll definitely get you there quicker than training alone if you're not an experienced gym-goer.

Value score: 4/5

Fitbod app: Design and UX

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

Easy to use and very adjustable

Quick to set up

Easily share your data with other apps

In my time using Fitbod, the most impressive thing has always been how easy it is to use. Some apps feel like they require a good few hours to get your data, preferences, and workout types ready for tracking, but Fitbod makes it easy.

From the off, you select the equipment you have available to you to create a gym profile. That means you can switch between them in an instant, with bodyweight-only routines available for those of us who workout at home.

You’ll also enter your goals, with options for toning muscle, improving strength, adding muscle, and more, including powerlifting and Olympic weightlifting practice. I settled on bodybuilding, but you can switch goals at any time.

From here, Fitbod’s generative AI will build a workout with any muscle groups you want to target, along with various time increments from 15 minutes to an hour and a half. Only have quarter of an hour but want to hit those biceps hard? Select the options and hit save, and your workout plan is done within seconds.

Design score: 5/5

Fitbod app: Features

(Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

Tracks fitness history and builds new workout plans

Multiple goal types

Plenty of adjustable variables

We’re always looking to build out a plan that’ll offer gains upon gains, but have you ever considered how your recovery is going? Fitbod puts that information front and center, with the Recovery tab always available at the bottom of the screen.

Opening it will show how fresh your muscles are based on your last workout, helping you plan around the muscle groups you’ve already worked in a given period. Using this, along with the setting to target fresh muscle groups, means you can keep working those muscles that aren’t exhausted already. You also know when to rest if you're working multiple muscle groups before they're fully recovered.

We’re going to need to update our best fitness apps for Apple Watch page because Fitbod is definitely deserving of a spot. The Apple Watch or Wear OS version of the app won’t fully replace the version on your phone (although it may work fine in a pinch), but it’s an excellent extension of it.

The Watch app's utility is really focused on the window when you’re actually working out, so it’s not focused on building routines or viewing your progress. Instead, it tracks where you are in any given workout and lets you adjust reps and weight on the fly and log your set quickly, allowing you to log it in full on the master version of the app in full when you're near your phone once again.

The companion app means no fumbling for your phone or added distractions during your workout, and it’s particularly helpful during supersets where you just want to hit “done” and move on.

Features score: 4/5

Fitbod app: Performance

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Incredibly easy to use

Change your workout on the fly

Max Effort Day is a great setting

What I particularly enjoyed, as a very task-minded person, is that once you hit the “Start Workout” button you can log each set like a ticklist. This won’t be to everyone’s liking, but for me, it was a great way to feel like I was moving the needle. Every exercise in the app has a handy demonstration video, too, along with detailed instructions. There’s the option to create supersets, too, and quickly replace exercises with ones that work similar muscle groups – ideal if your gym’s equipment is in use or is otherwise unavailable.

Deeper in the settings, there’s even the option to set up HIIT training using intervals and timers, while many exercises will add a recommended warm-up set or two to help ease you into big sessions. There are cardio recommendations, too, so it’s not all about how much you can lift.

I was impressed by what Fitbod calls “Max Effort Day”, where one of your exercises is highlighted for increased reps. As an example, Max Effort Day fell on a lower-body split for me, and it pushed me to squat for as many reps as possible (or AMRAP, as it's known in CrossFit circles) on my last two sets.

Once you finish a workout, you’ll see a whole host of awards that are kept in the Log tab. This can include your weight record for that exercise, or your rep record, or even calculate a one-rep max (the maximum amount of weight you can theoretically lift at once) so you can have a steady figure to watch grow over time.

I particularly came to enjoy the way the app stacks up the volume or everything I lifted in one session, and it became a fun thing to challenge myself to beat. In fact, it can become a communal high score of sorts since you can share the workout in its entirety with friends.

Something I came to love as an avid Strava user for running workouts, though, was the way Fitbod plays nicely with other applications. You can automatically import workouts from Strava, Fitbit, or Apple’s own Fitness app and see it in your activity log. That’s great in and of itself, but the real draw is the way it can track how those apps have affected muscle groups and factor those in for recovery.

As an example, I couldn’t get to the gym on one day, so went out for a 5K run instead. When I got home and synced by Strava data, it was imported into Fitbod, which instantly logged that my leg muscles had seen some action on that day. In fact, if I have one complaint it’s that there’s no way to ensure workouts from other apps aren’t factored into the Streaks system – I wish there was more granularity to my workout goal.

Performance: 4/5

Fitbod app: Should I buy?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value Fitbod isn’t cheap, but it offers plenty of features and is growing over time, with new additions coming every few weeks. 4/5 Design A great-looking app with a handy log and recovery chart to help see what you’ve done, and where you can improve. 5/5 Features Fitbod recently added a new muscle strength chart so you can track progress over longer periods, and it’s a handy way of keeping records. 4/5 Performance Fitbod, like any good personal trainer, can help you better yourself each time. 4/5

Buy it if...

You're bored of your workouts Want to freshen up your regime? Fitbod has tons of ideas to switch your gym routine up.

You're just starting out Need guidance as you start your fitness journey? Every exercise on Fitbod comes with a handy video and workouts are arranged in a logical way.

You're an all-rounder Strava users can include data from their runs and rides in Fitbod, which provides more guidance on the gym side of things.

Don't buy it if...

You’re more focused on cardio Fitbod can track a run or ride, but it won’t actively measure things like Heart Rate the way Strava does.

You're already very experienced If you're an experienced weightlifter or CrossFitter who already switches up their workouts every day, you might not get as much use out of the app's guidance.

Also Consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Fitbod Fitbit Premium Apple Fitness Plus OS: iOS (Tested), watchOS, Android, Wear OS iOS, watchOS, Android, Wear OS iOS, watchOS Price: $12.99 / approximately £10 / AU$20 $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$15.49 $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.99 Pairs with device: Phone, companion app available for Apple Watch. Phone, Fitbit tracker/watch Phone, Apple Watch Guided content: Yes Yes Yes Sleep tracking: No Yes No Food/water tracking: No Yes No GPS: No Yes, uses Fitbit device's GPS Yes, uses Apple Watch's GPS

Fitbit Premium Tracks a wide variety of workouts, sleep and recovery metrics, although you need a Fitbit to get the best of it.

Apple Fitness Plus Apple's highly produced fitness content allows you to stack a wide variety of workouts from great trainers such as strength, yoga, meditation and more, but is geared to home fitness.

How we tested

Our reviewer tested Fitbod on iOS and on Apple Watch, creating customised workout plans based on muscle groups, testing them out, and using its recovery metrics over a period of several weeks.