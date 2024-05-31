You can pick up a range of Xbox controllers at lowest-ever prices right now

If you’ve been searching for a spare or replacement Xbox Wireless Controller, then I have some fantastic news. A whole selection of designs for the official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamepad are on sale for some bargain prices right now.

The star of the show is the Xbox Wireless Controller Astral Purple, which is on sale for just £39.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon. This £20 discount matches the controller’s lowest-ever price at the retailer and therefore makes for a brilliant deal if you’re a fan of this particular color option.

You can also find the eye-catching yellow Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt on sale for just £39.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon. That’s £5 above the controller’s lowest-ever price, but still a solid discount and one of the best deals we have seen on this particular model throughout the year.

If you want a much plainer option, go for the Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White on sale for just £34.99 (was £44.99) at Currys. This is matching the lowest-ever price and an absolutely excellent deal. You can also take advantage of free next-day delivery depending on your area.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition is also on sale for just £49.99 (was £64.99) at Currys. Made from recycled materials, the Remix Special Edition comes packaged with the official Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack right in the box. As the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack pack usually goes for around £19.99 on its own, this is a real bargain.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller Astral Purple: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price for the Xbox Wireless Controller Astral Purple, which boasts an attractive purple and black design. It's ideal if you want a controller that stands out from the crowd or love the space theme.

Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt is one of my absolutely favorite Xbox controllers thanks to its incredibly bright neon-yellow design. Although this price is £5 above the lowest-ever price that we have seen on this model, it's still a good £20 saving.

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: was £44.99 now £34.99 at Currys

You really can't go wrong with this lowest-ever price on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White. Although the design is a little plain compared to some of these other options, it's still absolutely perfect if you want a spare or replacement controller for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S for less.

Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition: was £64.99 now £49.99 at Currys

Made from recycled materials, the Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition is an attractive green hue and comes packaged with the official Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack which normally sells for about £19.99 on its own. This great value bundle saves you from having to spend on constant battery replacements.

We awarded the Xbox Wireless Controller a formidable four out of five stars in our Xbox Wireless Controller review. It's a great versatile choice that is fully compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It also works well on PC and with Android and iOS mobile phones.

If you're not in the UK but still want to shop for an Xbox Wireless Controller, you can check out some of the best prices in your region below.