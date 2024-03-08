You can design your Dragon's Dogma 2 character for free right now thanks to a new demo

Great news for those excited about the upcoming dark fantasy role-playing game (RPG) Dragon's Dogma 2. Developer Capcom has released a free character creator available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage lets you create your Arisen - the player character - as well as your Main Pawn, who will act as your companion throughout the game. You can store up to five appearances for each. The character creation tools are impressively versatile and will allow you to save plenty of time in the run-up to the game by fussing over your character early.

Elves, animal people, and regular old humans are available in a variety of body types, allowing you to build all sorts of characters from yoked lions to short kings.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to release on March 22, 2024, so there are still a couple of weeks to go before the big day. Still, what better way to pass the next fortnight than to endlessly adjust character sliders in an effort to build the perfect protagonist?

TechRadar Gaming's hardware editor, Rhys Wood, spent three hours with a hands-on preview of the game and got to try two of Dragon's Dogma 2's classes - known as 'Vocations' - for himself. Rhys was impressed by the game's "massive world" and "fully explorable open map" which was "stacked to the nines with all manner of bandits and beasts."

Speaking fondly of the RPG's environmental design, Rhys said that while "dangers may indeed lurk in set locations [...] it genuinely felt like events and encounters were finding me - not the other way around."

In my own earlier hands-on with Dragon's Dogma 2 last year, I found the environments equally as impressive. I praised the title's "unabashed commitment to a traditional, medieval fantasy aesthetic" alongside the "satisfying" and "deliberate" combat design.

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

