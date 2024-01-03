Xbox Game Pass January 2024 games include Resident Evil 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The next lineup of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass has been announced, and with highlights including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s shaping up to be a pretty bumper month for subscribers.

All of the announced games will be playable via cloud, console and PC, meaning that no matter what platform you’re on, you’ll be able to check everything out. As confirmed earlier today (January 3) in an Xbox Wire post , the first one, horror-adventure game Close to the Sun, is available right now. Developed by Storm in a Teacup, the title first released in 2019 and follows the journey of journalist Rose Archer, who steps foot onto a ship known as the Helios (a “haven for the greatest scientific minds”) to find her sister.

Tomorrow (January 4), subscribers can dive into the tactical first-person shooter Hell Let Loose, which lets players duke it out in 100-player online games. After that, on January 9, subscribers can step into the shoes of the Viking warrior Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Although it was released in 2020, it’s still worth checking out, especially if Assassin’s Creed Mirage had you craving more of the series last year.

Also arriving on January 9 is the musical adventure Figment, which allows players to “explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi-layered narrative.” Then, on January 11, subscribers can play the retro-futuristic adventure We Happy Few, as well as Super Mega Baseball 4 (the latter of which will also be accessible via EA Play).

Finally, on January 16, two spooky games - the psychological horror Those Who Remain and survival horror Resident Evil 2 (2019) - will be added to the service. Needless to say, anyone wanting to get in their quota of nightmare fuel at the start of the year will have plenty to go at.

Otherwise, the post also reconfirmed that five games are leaving Game Pass soon , including GTA 5, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden, so be sure to finish playing those while you can.