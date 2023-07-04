The official Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is down to its record low price

Official hard drives for the new-gen consoles have been in constant supply since their launch given the extensive libraries that can be played on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S - and external hard drive deals like this one are perfect to help out with that.

The 1TB capacity variant of the official Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is down to a record-low price at Amazon US today and can be had for an absolute steal. In the US, the expansion card is down to $149 at Amazon (was $219.99), and in the UK you can get the card for £148.90, also at Amazon (was £244.73). As we say, the US price is a record-low deal so there's literally never been a better time to buy the card and boost your storage. The UK price is a near-record-low but still represents excellent value.

But why should you invest in the official expansion card? After all, it's more expensive right? Well, a big benefit of going with the official expansion card is that, even though it sits on the consoles' exterior, instead of a regular USB connection, it uses a bespoke connection that connects directly to the motherboard of the machine. This is something that other Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs cannot do so really sets the official products apart. While that sounds very flashy, the reality and practical application of it means that you can store and play Series X-enhanced games directly from it - something that regular USB external drives cannot offer. This alone makes it the best Xbox Series X storage solution by far.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | $149 at Amazon (was $219.99)

Save $70 - This is an excellent time to strike on the official storage card for Xbox Series X|S. We're not sure it'll drop further in next week's Prime Day deals, but it could be one to keep an eye out for if you're after something for even less. Other external USB-connected SSDs will still be cheaper, but that bespoke, special connection the official Seagate card offers goes a long way to justifying that extra investment. Capacity: 1TB (500GB and 2TB are also available) Price check: Best Buy - $149.99 | Walmart - $149



Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | £148.90 at Amazon (was £244.73)

Save £96 - The Expansion Card is also on offer in the UK, and while it was a few pounds lower a couple of days ago this still represents excellent value for money. We do think Amazon UK is being a bit fruity with the retail price it thinks you're saving money from, but, still, the value is great here - especially given that extra performance boost and speeds you'll get by going official. Capacity: 1TB (500GB and 2TB are also available) Price check: Game - £169.99 | Very - £149.99 | ebuyer - £149.99 | Argos - £149.99



As we've mentioned a couple of times above, the official card goes along way to justify it's elevated price tag but if you are after something simpler, then we've rounded up some of the latest and lowest prices on some fine alternatives below.

