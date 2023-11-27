Hot Cyber Monday Xbox deal alert! The 1TB Xbox Series S has dropped to a new lowest-ever price

Now this is the Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deal you've been looking for: only a matter of weeks after launch, the new Xbox Series S 1TB console is on sale for below $300 for Cyber Monday.

It seems wild to say it but it's true! If you head on over to Dell right now you can pick the shiny new 1TB, black console for just $299.99 (was $349.99). This is a brand-new low price for the beefed-up all-digital console and sees it go below the $300 mark for the first time ever. Safe to say, if you've been eyeing up this larger-capacity variant at all, now is the time to strike.

This rather negates the price bump Microsoft added for that extra 512GB of storage and means that you can pick up this newer model for the same price as the regular white Series S would normally cost. We often encourage some extra storage with that white Series S, but that's not as big a problem here, and 1TB means this can really be an Xbox Game Pass machine too, holding a fair bunch of games on the subscription service at any one time.

We've got more information on the deal below as well as some of the latest prices on the regular model in case you want to keep your options open when searching through the wider Cyber Monday gaming deals, and the adjacent Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deal

If you're content with the smaller capacity of the original white model and are maybe looking to save a few more bucks, then check out the below prices on the white, 512GB model.

Xbox Series S starter bundle with Xbox Game Pass: was $299.99 now $249.99 at BestBuy

Save $50 - This is a tidy starting place and neat deal for the Xbox Series S and is a real tempter. The clincher could be that Game Pass subscription that's included too, getting you off to the perfect start.

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was $299 now $269 at Walmart

Save $30 - This bundle bags you that same easy-access all-digital Series S console but throws in some Fortnite goodies too to get you off and running with one of the best free online game you can play right now.

If you're ready to commit to your new Xbox Series S machine and are interested in getting the best possible start then check out the latest lowest price on the below Xbox accessories to kit yourself out immediately.

If you're looking for savings on other platforms this year check out the Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.