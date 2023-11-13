Get an Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle with a free copy of Modern Warfare 3, Starfield, or Elden Ring right now

Black Friday officially kicks off on November 24 but many retailers have already started putting up some fantastic Black Friday gaming deals a couple weeks in advance of that date. This new offer from Microsoft is one of the most compelling Xbox Series X promotions that we've seen so far this year and offers the chance to grab a new console and two great games for less.

Containing the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle (which includes an Xbox Series X console and digital copy of Diablo 4) in addition to another bonus digital game of your choice, we appreciate the rare level of versatility on offer here. You can choose from a list of 12 titles which includes popular recent releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Mortal Kombat 1. This represents a saving of up to $69.99 depending on your choice of digital game.

The full list of games available as part of this promotion is as follows:

Today's best Xbox Series X deal

Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle + bonus digital game: $489.99 at Microsoft

A free digital game of your choice - This bundle offers a fantastic way to secure one of the most popular Xbox Series X games for less. Not only are you getting an included copy of Diablo 4, but your choice of 12 great games such as Starfield or Elden Ring.

A formidable current generation console, the Xbox Series X is an absolute powerhouse and our top pick if you care about pure gaming performance above all else. With a handful of desirable exclusives, not to mention heaps of third-party releases and the superb value Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the vast majority of games are going to look and sound fantastic thanks to the console's powerful hardware.

