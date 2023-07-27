Where to buy the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory for your iOS or Android device

If you've wondering where to buy the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory then you're in the right place. We're showing you all the current US and UK retailers stocking the must-have device enabling you to get the most out of Pokémon Sleep and the perennially popular Pokémon Go, too.

The Pokémon Go Plus+ device's main purpose is to enhance Pokémon Sleep, a new sleep-tracking app that launched earlier this month. Inside of going out and roaming the real-life streets for AR Pokémon near you as in Pokémon Go, this app instead helps you to monitor your sleeping patterns and the types of sleep you have while rewarding you with new entries to your Pokédex.

What's more, the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory is pretty advanced. It utilizes a low-latency form of Bluetooth to connect to your iOS or Android smartphone. Within Pokémon Go itself, you'll be able to use it to spin Pokéstops and throw Pokéballs automatically which could help increase your productivity in the game. Here's where to find Pokémon Go Plus+ where you're based.

Where to buy Pokémon Go Plus+ in the US

Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: $54 at Amazon

The easiest and fastest way to get your hands on the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory is to pick it up from Amazon in the US. Not only is free fast delivery available but next-day delivery available to Prime Members.



Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: $54.99 at Amazon

Best Buy is also offering the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory at its MSRP which the option of either home delivery or in-store pickup, the latter of which can be available in as little as one hour.



Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: $54.99 at GameStop

If you've got a GameStop near you then collection could be the fastest way to get the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory. However, fast delivery options are available for a competitive rate as well.



Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: $54.99 at Target

Target is also offering the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory at MSRP which includes delivery, pick-up, and shipping options that should cover most of the US.



Where to buy Pokémon Go Plus+ in the UK

Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: £49.99 at Amazon

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory for its RRP of £49.99 and offers next-day delivery so you can get into the action in Pokémon Go or Pokémon Sleep as quickly as possible.



Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: £49.99 at Argos

Alternatively, you could pick up the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory from Argos either with delivery or in-store collection which could be even faster if you have a brick-and-mortar store near you.



Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: £49.99 at Smyths

Much like with Argos, you can either pick up the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory from a local store or have home delivery, where orders can be prepared within just two hours.



Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory: £49.99 at My Nintendo Store

If you're someone who is heavily invested in the My Nintendo Rewards program then getting your hands on the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory may make the most sense. You'll be collecting points that could go towards the best Nintendo Switch games or some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories.



What's the difference between Pokémon Go Plus and Go Plus+? The main upgrade of the new Pokémon Go Plus+ device is its integration with Pokémon Sleep instead of having to purely rely on your smartphone for more accurate measurements. What's more, the latest iteration of the unit includes the ability to throw out both Great Balls and Ultra Balls directly instead of the standard Pokéballs as before.

How does Pokémon Sleep work? Pokémon Sleep works by utilizing your smartphone to track your sleep time and the types of sleep that you're having while rewarding players for better, longer sleep overall. It's all in the efforts of filling out the "Sleep Style Dex", as when you sleep, your device will encounter classic characters such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu, with 700 in total to encounter. The more you use the app, and as your quality of sleep increases, the more Pokémon will be added over time.

Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep will play ideally on some of the best gaming phones to make the rich AR worlds a reality.