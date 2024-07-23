We didn't think the 8BitDo Ultimate C Switch controller could get any cheaper - then this discount happened

Weirdly, the further away we are from Amazon Prime Day, the better the online retailer's deals seem to get - and this record-low discount on the excellent 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth controller for Nintendo Switch is no exception.

Right now, all three color variants of the popular Switch gamepad are discounted. But the one that stands out is the orange model which is currently listed at $28.15 (was $29.99) at Amazon. That's nothing, I hear you rightly cry, but it gets better. There's a 15% coupon box you can check at the store page which takes the price down to just $23.93.

That 15% coupon is also available for the blue and pink variants. However, these don't share the existing discount found with the orange model, so you'll be paying slightly more here; $25.49 for each, to be exact.

You can also save on the regular 8BitDo Ultimate controller right now. With the additional 10% off coupon on the store page, its price is down to just $53.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.

Today's best 8BitDo Ultimate C deals

8BitDo Ultimate: was $69.99 now $53.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for the 8BitDo Ultimate and just 2 bucks shy of its lowest-ever discounted rate at Amazon. With this model, you're getting an included charging dock, superb build quality, and solid battery life. It still tops our list as the best Nintendo Switch controller your money can buy, too. The white colorway has also been discounted, though there's no additional 10% off coupon here, sadly. White: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon UK price: Amazon - £45.74

The 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth controller is designed to work exclusively with Nintendo Switch. That, plus the fact it's missing some of the 8BitDo Ultimate's features like a charging dock, some battery life, and remappable rear buttons goes a long way to justifying that lower price tag.

But that's not to say the Ultimate C isn't worth it. Its 'wake on shake' feature can turn on your Switch console by lightly rattling the controller for a second or two, which is a novel and convenient touch. Plus, the Ultimate C features digital triggers that are perfect for Nintendo Switch, and I actually prefer these over the pricier Ultimate's more traditional trigger design. Such features make the Ultimate C one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers in its price range.

Don't worry if you're not in the US. We've got a handy list below that'll show you the best rates for the 8BitDo Ultimate C in your region.