The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is on sale at the lowest-ever Aussie price for Prime Day

We were expecting the Meta Quest 3 to get some kind of discount when Amazon Prime Day came calling – after all, there was always a good deal on the Quest 2 during big sales. And Amazon hasn't disappointed, with the latest VR headset from Meta dropping to a record-low price of AU$699.99 for the 128GB variant.

That's a pretty decent AU$207 saving and you get a bonus game thrown in for free too! Asgard's Wrath 2 is a top fantasy RPG that usually sells for AU$89.99, so you're getting a seriously good bargain here!

Prime exclusive Meta Quest 3 (128GB) | was AU$906.99 now AU$699.99 on Amazon (save AU$207) The Meta Quest 3 has plummeted down to a new all-time low price on Amazon (previously having dropped to AU$772), giving you the chance to enter the world of VR gaming for less. Every time we've seen a Quest VR headset get discounted, stock has flown right out the doors, so you will need to hurry if you've been holding off grabbing the Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 3 is a fantastic choice if you want to experience everything that VR has to offer. It's compatible with loads of top games, including the likes of Assassin's Creed Nexus, Lego Bricktales, Vampire the Masquerade - Justice, and more. It's also a good choice for more general productivity and media consumption. As this is an all-in-one headset, you don't need a compatible games console or powerful PC which makes it a very cost-effective option.

We awarded the headset a glowing five out of five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review. We called it the "best VR headset for most people" and the "only VR headset" that you will ever need. Compared to its more affordable predecessor, the Meta Quest 2, it offers incredible graphics and performance. It boasts 8GB of RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset. It's simply the best choice if you want to get into VR.

This is arguably one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far, offering one of the best VR headsets at the lowest-ever price.