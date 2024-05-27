Two of our favorite gaming TVs - including our top Sony pick for PS5 - are discounted in the Memorial Day sales

If you're in the market for a gaming TV deal or a screen upgrade that has your PS5 or Xbox Series X firmly in focus, then Amazon's Memorial Day offerings have you covered: two of our absolute favorite gaming TVs are on offer - and at massively discounted prices.

The Memorial Day sales at Amazon are in full swing now, and we've been keeping close tabs on all things gaming hardware and tech that will augment your setup for less this summer.

If you've been eyeing up a Samsung TV from this year or last, then we can wholeheartedly recommend the 2023 flagship, the S95C OLED TV. Yes, the S95D is now here, but the 55-inch S95C, at a great price of just $1,597.99 at Amazon (was $2,197.99) makes this a stupendous deal and one that's still worth it in 2024. It's the second lowest-ever price and gets you Samsung's top-tier tech that's perfect for gaming.

If you want to pair your PS5 with a Sony TV then Amazon has you covered there too, with our favorite PS5 TV, the 65-inch Sony A80L has dropped to just $1,698 at Amazon (was $1,999.99). This panel has excellent PS5-exclusive features and is backed up by Sony's superior image processing and quality.

Today's best gaming TV deals

Samsung S95C 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,197.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

This is the flagship TV's second-lowest-ever price as far as we can tell, so the value is incredibly strong this Memorial Day. Not only is this the best from last year, but it's also a superbly bright TV, has great gaming features, and is backed up by Samsung's screen pedigree.

Sony A80L 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,398 at Amazon

This is our top gaming TV pick for PS5 and the Sony A80L's features and absolutely stunning panel make it the obvious choice to team with Sony's latest console. At this price, you'll make a huge saving on it too, with $300 taken off the list price, it's the lowest-ever price for the TV.

Even in the face of 2024's lineups and refreshed model ranges, these two gaming TVs are stand-out picks for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC users. Not only that, they're also superb TVs for every other use - be that watching sports, movies, or, well, anything else you like to watch. Even their in-built speakers sound great.

If you're looking to keep your options open though, then check out the latest lowest prices below on some more of our favorites.

