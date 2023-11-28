Time is running out, add these Cyber Monday gaming deals under $15 to your basket before it's too late

We’ve already seen loads of fantastic Cyber Monday gaming deals on a wide range of premium products, including some incredible bundle offers on all of the major consoles themselves and a whole host of generous discounts on compatible controllers and accessories. With the sales period coming to a close at the end of the day, time is now running out to make the most of what is likely to be the last major wave of discounts before the holidays are in full swing.

If you’re like me, however, you’re probably currently sitting on a few big baskets at a couple of major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy looking for some tantalizing last-minute deals to scoop up before taking the final plunge. Whether you’re searching for an extra treat for yourself or a low-cost gift for someone else this holiday season, these are some of my favorite Cyber Monday gaming deals below $15 that I think would be a great way to top off your basket.

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming deals under $15

PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Mario Holiday Sweater): was $16.42 now $10.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This budget gamepad from PowerA is a formidable wired Nintendo Switch controller. I own a couple of different versions of this model and think they're a superb low-cost way to get enough controllers for friends and family to use during big gatherings. This specific edition sports a charming Holiday Sweater-themed graphic with a retro Mario twist making it perfect for the holiday season.

Rocketfish Joy-Con Racing Wheel Two Pack for Nintendo Switch: was $9.99 now $5.99 at Best Buy

Save $4 - Another great way to game with others for less, these small wheel accessories for the Nintendo Switch create a much more enjoyable experience in popular family racing games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is another low-cost option that I would strongly recommend for families.

Halo Infinite (Xbox One, Xbox Series X): was $59.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - The latest entry in the hugely popular Halo series is a great pick if you're searching for cheaper gifts for Xbox gamers. A solid campaign and competitive online multiplayer offer more than enough content to keep the recipient (or yourself) busy for quite a long time. This brilliant deal is also one of the lowest prices we have seen the game reach yet.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (Xbox Series X): was $49.99 now $9.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - I'm actually quite bitter seeing this deal because I spent almost triple this on a copy of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong only a couple of weeks ago. Nevertheless, I've had plenty of time to take a big bite out of this vampire mystery title and would recommend it to anyone who enjoys the supernatural or detective games more generally.

Rabbids: Party of Legends (Nintendo Switch): was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - I'm probably a little biased because I simply love Journey to the West, but this cutesy party-game inspired by the famous Chinese epic is perfect if you're searching for some lighthearted family-friendly fun. Loosely following the journey of Sun Wukong across a mythical ancient China, there's also a chance you'll learn a thing or two about the original text if you're not familiar.

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (PS4): was $29.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - Don't worry, this PlayStation 4 edition of Grand Theft Auto V is also compatible with the newer PlayStation 5 making it a solid gift idea for owners of both consoles. With an award-winning single-player campaign and an expansive online mode to explore, this is a great all-around package and an essential part of anyone's game library. This Premium Edition also includes some additional online content.

Lego Minecraft The Swamp Adventure: was $9.99 now $7.46 at Amazon

Save $2 - I'll be the first to admit that I'm always partial to a bit of gaming Lego, even as a self-professed adult. This cute Minecraft set is themed around the hit building game and features two desirable minifigures including the game's protagonist, Alex. At its lowest-ever price on Amazon and comfortably below $10, this is a great little treat for people of all ages.

Coup: was $14.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

Save $1 - This isn't technically a video game, but neither was the Lego earlier and I didn't see you complaining then. This is a small saving on the gripping board game Coup, a competition of intrigue and bluffing for two to six players. The game only takes 15 minutes to complete but offers a competitive challenge that will stick with you long after it's been packed back in the box.

NERF Fortnite SP-L Elite Dark Blaster: was $21.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - A great toy for kids who love all things Fortnite, this licensed Nerf dart blaster is modeled after one of the most iconic weapons in the game. Although it's not the lowest price we have ever seen this model reach, this tidy saving takes it below $15 making it a great option as a lower-cost present.

