This superb PowerA Enhanced wireless controller discount is our Nintendo Switch deal of the day

It's an excellent time to buy one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, as Amazon has discounted the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller by a chunky amount.

Currently going for just $39.99 at Amazon - that's down from the usual retail price of $59.99 - you're saving a cool 20 bucks that can instead be spent on, say, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or be put towards one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

This isn't quite the best price we've ever seen for the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, to be fair. Some time ago, we briefly saw its Amazon price drop as low as $29. However, we haven't seen a proper discount for the gamepad since September of last year, so it's fair to say that price drops for the PowerA pad are somewhat infrequent, making today's deal even more attractive.

This PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is a solid alternative to the likes of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the 8BitDo Ultimate. PowerA's gamepad boasts roughly 30 hours of battery life, features programmable back buttons for secondary inputs and this standard variant has a sleek black finish made even better by its superb ergonomics. If you're after a quality Nintendo Switch controller at a cheaper rate, then this is an easy recommendation.

Today's best PowerA Enhanced wireless controller deal

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Currently cheaper than many of its more-premium peers, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is a superb alternative that packs impressive battery life, excellent build quality, and ergonomics. Price check: Best Buy - $59.99

Not in the US? Check the list below to find all the best deals for the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller in your region.

For more Nintendo Switch hardware, be sure to check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch headsets for further recommendations.