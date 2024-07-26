This is not a drill, PSVR 2 just received a massive UK discount

I'll admit, I had to double-take when this deal was brought to my attention. But the PSVR 2 has finally, finally, received a substantial discount at Amazon. If you've held off on the VR headset until now, or were perhaps waiting on its upcoming Steam compatibility, then now is the time to jump in while stocks last.

Right now, the PSVR 2 is on sale at Amazon for just £349 (was £529.99). It goes without saying that this is an all-time record-low for Sony's PS5 (and soon to be PC) compatible VR headset. Furthermore, a bundle that includes the headset and a digital copy of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, has also dropped to just £389 (was £569.99) at Amazon.

This current discount makes the PSVR 2 actually cheaper than the Meta Quest 3 (which retails at £479.99 for its 128GB model) for the first time ever. Better yet, this seems to be a promotion from Sony's end, as the headset has also been discounted at Game where it's currently £350 and ShopTo where it's a slightly pricier £364.85.

Sony PSVR 2: was £529.99 now £349 at Amazon

Infamously allergic to sales, the PSVR 2 is usually even pricier than a PS5. While slight discounts have cropped up once or twice in the past, this is the first time we've seen a saving as steep as 34% off. An absolute must-act deal if you're interested in picking up a PSVR 2 while stocks last. PSVR 2 + Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle: was £569.99 now £389 at Amazon Price check: Game - £350

The PSVR 2 is a great console-based VR headset, but one that has sadly remained largely inaccessible to the average consumer thanks to its eye-watering sticker price that has it even more expensive than the PS5 console itself. At this record-low price, though, it's a far more compelling option.

That's especially so given that PSVR 2 is set to receive SteamVR support on August 7, making hundreds of VR games on Steam accessible on Sony's headset for the first time. You will need the PSVR 2 PC adapter for this (which costs a separate £49.99), but this current PSVR 2 discount definitely takes some of the sting out of the extra cost for PC compatibility.

In our four-and-a-half star PSVR 2 review, we praised its superb image quality and blissful ease of setup, especially when compared to the original, cable-heavy PlayStation VR device. And if you do decide to take advantage of this deal, you may want to browse our guides to the best PSVR 2 games and best PSVR 2 accessories to kick off your VR journey in the best way possible.

