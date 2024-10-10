This cheap gaming headset deal gets you the Razer Kraken X for less than $40

There are plenty of gaming headsets currently on the market, but if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, you need to check out this current offer.

The Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset in White and Black is now $35.99 (was $59.99) on Amazon.

Other color variations are also on sale, including the Razer Kaira X in Electric Volt for $34.96 (was $59.99) on Amazon, as well as the Razer Kaira X in Shock Blue for $35.99 ($59.99) on Amazon.

All three of these offers are great, especially if you're looking to purchase a new gaming headset on a budget while still looking for something long-lasting. Not only are they affordable, saving you at least $25 per headset, but they're also at their lowest price ever on Amazon.

Today's best Razer Kaira X deals

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset - White and Black: was $59.99 now $35.99 at Amazon.com

Compared to other Razer headsets on the market the Kaira X is currently the best affordable option there is on Amazon. For its price, it's also a great alternative to other mid-range headset currently on offer.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset - Electric Volt: was $59.99 now $34.96 at Amazon.com

If you're looking for something with a little more color, the Electric Volt version is the way to go and is even cheaper than the White/Black, and Shock Blue versions.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset - Shock Blue: was $35.99 now $59.99 at Amazon.com

The Shock Blue variation is now at the same price as the White/Black version, so if you're looking to make your gaming setup pop a bit more while cutting the cost, this headset is a certainly great option.

The Razer Kaira X Wire Headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S was released in 2021 and boasts cutting-edge Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers for the clearest sound quality, as well as a Hyperclear Cardioid microphone attached to the hardware, making it online gaming-ready.

The headset also features controls built into the ear cups, with toggle settings for adjusting microphone volume, a mute button, and a volume slider.

It's also cross-platform compatible, so aside from its Xbox usage, players can also use the headset’s 3.5mm jack on other platforms like PC, Mac, and mobile.

