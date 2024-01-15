The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller dips back below $100 with this stellar Walmart discount

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is currently seeing its price slashed over at Walmart, bringing the popular Xbox pad back down to matching its lowest ever price.

Right now, you can pick up the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core in Red variant for just $95.99 at Walmart. That's a massive $44 saving off its usual $139.99 retail price. However, this exceptional saving currently only applies to the controller's red colorway. The blue and white Core models have not seen similarly substantial discounts.

The Core version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is identical to the main model, sans accessories like the carry case, swappable thumbsticks and back paddles. If you'd rather own the full Elite Series 2 experience, it's also seen a slight drop in price to $150.99 at Walmart (was $179.99) at present.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 controller deals

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller - Core in Red edition: was $139.99 now $95.99 at Walmart

Save $44 - Already cheaper than the main Elite Series 2 model for shipping without its ancillary accessories, this Core in Red edition is especially worth going for under $100, and sports a lovely finish that's exclusive to the Core variant. Price check: Target - $95.99

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller - standard: was $179.99 now $150.99 at Walmart

Save $29 - Far from the best price we've ever seen for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, but this is still a discount well worth considering if you've been keen to buy Microsoft's premium Xbox gamepad for some time. This version comes with all the accessories and modules that the cheaper Core edition lacks. Price check: Amazon - $150.99

Not in the US? Scroll down to view all the best deals for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller in your region.

For even more recommendations, check out our guide to the best Xbox controllers, as well as the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories to learn all about our top hardware picks for Microsoft's current-gen machine.