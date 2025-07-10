Blaze Entertainment's lineup of Evercade consoles are a fantastic way to experience arcade classics, and the Super Pocket might just be its best creation to date. Right now, this handheld wonder is available for just £42.29 (was £49.99) at Amazon.

That's a record-low price for the Capcom edition of the Super Pocket, easily making it one of my favorite UK Amazon Prime Day deals so far. This version packs in 12 excellent Capcom arcade games on the device, and supports all existing and future Evercade cartridge releases.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Super Pocket

The Super Pocket is a wonderful little gaming device, and even features in our guide to the best handheld games consoles as the top pick for retro gaming. In his Super Pocket review, Dash rated it a full five stars, praising its responsive controls, impressive portability and pinpoint emulation.

The Capcom version of the handheld is especially fantastic, packing in legendary titles like Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Captain Commando, and Strider. It's also compatible with the wider Evercade cartridge library, so this is a fantastic way to kickstart a retro gaming collection all in a handy little portable device. I can't say enough good things about it, really.

