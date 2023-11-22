The Sony Inzone M3 PS5 monitor is cheaper than it’s ever been ahead of Black Friday

It’s great news for any PS5 owners looking to upgrade their gaming setup with some Black Friday gaming deals, as the 27-inch 1080p Sony Inzone M3 monitor has hit its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday on November 24. If you've been keeping an eye on Black Friday PS5 TV deals and Black Friday PS5 monitor deals in the hopes of spotting something good, then this is one of the best deals we've seen yet.

With a 240Hz refresh rate, you can expect games to run smoother and faster, which is perfect for competitive gaming in titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Destiny 2, and Fortnite. However, its worth noting that due to the PS5 only supporting up to 120Hz, only PC gamers will be able to take full advantage of this. Otherwise, its sleek design also ties in perfectly with Sony’s current-generation console, to help form a beautiful matching black-and-white setup if aesthetics are important to you.

The Inzone M3 is currently 25% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $529.99 to $398 - an enormous saving of $131.99. Earlier this year, we were impressed when we saw a hefty price cut before Amazon Prime Day that made the monitor $468, but if you didn’t pick one up then, then this new deal is significantly better.

Again, this is a 1080p monitor, not a 4K one, so do keep that in mind before purchasing. However, anyone looking for a 4K monitor specifically may be pleased with the current discount available on the Sony Inzone M9 monitor (also at Amazon), which is currently $102 off at $798 (down from $899.99). However, this isn’t the best ever deal we’ve seen for it.

Today’s best PS5 monitor deals

Sony Inzone M3 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor: was $529.99 now $398 at Amazon

Save $132 - This is the best ever price we’ve seen for this 1080p gaming monitor, at a quarter off. Its fast refresh rate is ideal for competitive online gaming, although buyers should be aware that its image quality isn’t the absolute best, especially when compared to more expensive 4K monitors. However, it’s significantly cheaper, so some may consider this to be a worthwhile tradeoff. Price check: Walmart - $398



Sony Inzone M9 4K 144Hz gaming monitor: was $899.99 now $798 at Amazon

Save $102 - If you want to upgrade your games’ visuals to the next level, then this 4K monitor boasts a much higher resolution than the cheaper Inzone M3. It’s worth noting that it has a slower refresh rate at 144Hz, however, so it may not prove to be as useful for online gaming as its counterpart if you're a PC gamer. Price check: Walmart - $798



If you want to continue your search, then check out the latest lowest prices on some great PS5 monitors below.