The PS5 Pro has never been cheaper in the UK as the Days of Play sale comes to an end

The PlayStation Days of Play sale is coming to an end, so there isn't much time left to grab one of the fantastic discounts still out there.

While it's not an offer from Sony themselves, I've spotted the PlayStation 5 Pro at a massively discounted price at The Game Collection in the UK. It's currently up for grabs for just £629.95 (was £674.95) – a huge £70.04 discount compared to the £699.99 RRP.

It's an absolutely stellar discount, and the lowest I've seen the console go for thus far. If you prefer to shop at other retailers, you can also find solid discounts at Amazon, EE, and John Lewis - though they're not quite as good as that showstopping bargain.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals

The PS5 Pro currently holds an important spot on our guide to the best gaming consoles, as the most powerful console on the market.

In our PS5 Pro review, we described the system as "a superb console and now the best PS5 machine available", able to "bring a new level of immersion and beauty to games."

Key upgrades include a 2TB storage drive, the introduction of Wi-Fi 7, and boosts to specs like RAM and GPU power. The big draw here is the increased framerates that the PS5 Pro offers, allowing you to enjoy games in a much smoother fashion.

If you've ever been frustrated by having to choose between Performance and Quality visual settings, the PS5 Pro is the console for you. It offers the best of both worlds: great visuals at a high framerate, if you're willing to pay the price of admission.

Outside the UK? You can see some of the best PS5 Pro deals near you below.