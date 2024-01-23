The Joker will be a free playable character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Season 1

Rocksteady Studios, the devs behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, have shared an update on the game's first season and what players can expect - and fortunately, it's a character many players will be keen to see. As announced during Rocksteady's latest Suicide Squad Insider video on YouTube, it was announced that The Joker would be the next member to join the suicide squad when the first season rolls in March.

Each season intends to theme itself around a different DC character, and The Joker has taken the beacon for the first round, offering an alternate variant of the character to echo the Elseworlds theme of the pass. Alongside adding the character, players will unlock a Joker-themed playable environment, two new episodes, new missions, a boss battle, and new Riddler content. So, enough to fill your boots. And, the best part is - it's entirely free.

In fact, Rocksteady has confirmed that no playable content will be locked behind the seasonal "battle pass" and in-game purchases will be exclusively through things like cosmetics, taunts, and outfits, some of which were shown off in the Suicide Squad Insider video.

In addition to the first season, Rocksteady is committed to delivering Seasons 2, 3, and 4, all offering a new playable character and accompanying playable environment. But, we've had no information on who we can expect to join the roster as part of these seasons, which is half the fun. For more up,ates as and when they come, it's worth watching the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter page and YouTube channel for any further Insider videos.

