The brilliant Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is the ultimate PS5 storage upgrade, and it's had its price slashed at Amazon for Presidents' Day

If you want to upgrade your PS5 storage but won't settle for anything but the best, then the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink Presidents' Day sales offer should be on your radar.

This seriously high-end PS5 compatible SSD is an absolute storage powerhouse, delivering top performance when it comes to speed and thermals. It's the PS5 SSD that I, someone who reviews PS5 SSDs for a living, rely on every day.

The only major drawback is that it's generally quite pricey, so is best to buy on sale. Luckily, the 1TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is currently discounted to just $109.99 (was $174.99) at Amazon - the lowest price so far this year.

The 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is on offer too, taking its price down to just $172.80 (was $264.99) at Amazon. Both of these SSDs have been cheaper in the past around major sales events, but these are still some of the strongest discounts I've seen so far in 2025.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

The Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink currently sits right at the top of our guide to the best SSD for PS5 for anyone searching for a high-end storage device. Although it might seem like worse value than budget alternatives on paper, it delivers flawless performance and an incredible design with a fantastic built-in heatsink.

It earned a rare five-star score in our Samsung 990 Pro review, where we said that it was "an absolutely stellar" SSD "for both professional users and gamers alike." At the time, it was the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD that we had tested, and it still holds up today thanks to its 6,900MB/s read speed and 7,450 MB/s write.

Currently outside of the US? You can check out the best deals on this SSD in your region below.