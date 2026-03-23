Tell us about your gaming habits and you could win a $300 / £250 Amazon voucher

It's every gamer's sworn duty to a) have such a vast game library that they couldn't possibly play them all and b) to add to that library at every opportunity.

Doing the second one requires money, of course — but that's where we could help.

How? Well, if you fill out our simple survey you could win a $300 / £250 Amazon voucher. We can't guarantee you'll win, of course, but you'll have an infinitely better chance of doing so if you take it than if you don't.

Simply click the link below, answer a few questions (it will take about 10-15 minutes) and you'll get the chance to put your name into the pot for a chance to win that $300 / £250 Amazon voucher. We can't help you clear your backlog though, sorry.

The survey closes on Wednesday, April 8, and the optional prize draw is entered by submitting your email address once you've completed it. You must be a resident of the US or UK and at least 18 years old to be eligible to win (with some exceptions listed on the survey page). More terms and conditions here.

If you're not eligible for the prize draw, we still want to know what you think, and you're welcome to fill out the survey. Good luck!

Terms & Conditions

*No purchase necessary. *The prize draw opens at 12:00 (BST) on 23/03/2026 and closes at 12:00 (BST) on 8/04/2026. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, UK and US residents only (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law, and employees of Future). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a £250/$300 Amazon voucher (depending on location). The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date, and must provide a UK or US delivery address. If no response is received within 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. Winners of $600 or more worth of prizes in a calendar year will receive IRS form 1099. Prize value may be taxable, and winners are solely responsible for all applicable taxes. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.