Why, yes, I do enjoy writing about a SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset deal whenever I can, thanks for asking.

And here we are again. Trying its own thing and celebrating gaming in the summertime here in the UK, Currys has got a big line of gaming accessories on offer right now, which can have their prices cut with the code GAMERKIT30 - and this includes the brilliant, wonderful, excellent SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset.

This 30% promo code can send the Nova Pro Wireless, in any of its forms, crashing down to its lowest price in weeks, and near to a record low (depending on the exact variant you choose). Cutting to it, the Pro Wireless in Black for Xbox is down to just £230.30 at Currys (from £329.99) with the code GAMERKIT30. The white Xbox variant is the same price, too, if that's your preferred colorway.

• See all of the accessories available in Currys' 30% off promo

If you only want the PlayStation/PC version, then you can take advantage of the same promo and get that one for the same price too - in black or white. Use that GAMERKIT30 promo code again, and you can get the white PS/PC version for £230.30.

However, you cut it, though, these are some stellar deals and make for some really tasty discounts, which you can find the links for below.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deal

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a simply fantastic headset, and one of the finest premium wireless sets on the market. The above particular price cut on the Xbox variant is the one I'd go for too, as the Xbox-focused versions work across all platforms without limitation.

I have two of them in my house, and can speak directly to its excellence in every aspect, from the supreme audio quality it offers right out of the box, to its terrific DAC unit, infinite battery life system, and wonderful mic.