The SteelSeries Arcits Nova 5 headset gets a new paint job - and it's a beaut

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 wireless gaming headset is getting a new lick of paint, and boy does it look good.

Following in the footsteps of the recently revealed variant of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in white, the Nova 5 is getting a chic all-white colorway.

It's a refreshing departure from the many wireless gaming headsets that come in 'just black'. Plus, Nova Booster Packs can be used to further customize and augment this new design.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

It comes at a perfect time, too - and SteelSeries knows this - as the white aesthetic will be a perfect match for a new PS5 Pro, white all-digital 2TB Xbox Series X, or new iPhone 16 series phones. Combining any of these devices with an all-white Nova 5 would be a dreamy aesthetic combination, but also one that would perform brilliantly, such is the Nova 5's quality.

The new white design is also positioned to make the Nova 5 more of a lifestyle product too - though the black design also wouldn't look too out of place as a pair of commute headphones in my opinion.

The Nova 5 is positioned in what SteelSeries calls "affordable luxury" territory offering a bunch of premium features in a headset that's priced at only just over the $100 / £100 mark. It's a bit of marketing speak really, but there's some truth in it as the headset offers superb audio quality, robust battery life of up to 60 hours, excellent integration with a companion app, and wonderful cross-platform compatibility.

I really loved the Arctis Nova 5 when I reviewed it earlier this year. I called it a "truly amazing wireless gaming headset - whatever platform you play on and for whatever games you play. Offering superb versatility and compatibility, a useful Companion App with dozens of presets, a 60-hour battery life, and SteelSeries’ trademark brilliance in audio, design, and build, the Nova 5 is all the gaming headset you’ll ever need.

