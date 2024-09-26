SteelSeries announces new Arctis GameBuds designed for every beat of a modern gaming lifestyle

SteelSeries has announced its first-ever set of true wireless gaming earbuds and their features really look like they could offer a one-and-done solution for anyone scouting for the best gaming earbuds for their setup this year.

Taking on the likes of Sony's Inzone Buds and PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, the Arctis GameBuds pack a bunch of premium features to offer a compelling package.

SteelSeries is pushing this earbuds package as one that's not just great for gaming but one that'll drop into your day-to-day lifestyle too, offering something you can use anywhere for music, work, TV, and entertainment and so on.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Leading the feature set is the inclusion of neodymium (6mm) drivers that are tuned to SteelSeries' trademark high quality, providing "intense 360-degree audio" according to the brand. Complementing this is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) powered by a four-microphone system designed to increase your immersion in your gaming sessions.

A third audio-focused feature - and following in the footsteps of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 wireless gaming headset - is compatibility with the mobile companion app. This will work much like the Nova 5 app, and will offer more than 100 presets for games as well as some helpful display and option features that can all be chosen and changed on the fly. This is done in combination with the on-board button which is more like a laptop pad press as opposed to other earbuds' touch-based controls.

The GameBuds also share the Arctis line's recent penchant for multi-platform compatibility, with the buds working across all major platforms, consoles, and devices. However, if you want the maximum compatibility offered by the buds then the Xbox model - like headsets of recent times - is the one to go for.

Rounding out the feature set are dual-connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4Ghz, a claimed battery life of 40+ hours (10 hours per use, and three charges stored in the case), wireless charging - itself housing Qi wireless charging capabilities, and an ergonomic design that was built from more than 62,000 ear scans.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coming at the perfect time to potentially pair with a PS5 Pro, an iPhone 16, or a new Xbox console, the GameBuds seem to offer a very fulsome and compelling package that could rival some of the best in the game.

The Arctis GameBuds are available for pre-order today, September 26, at SteelSeries' own website - the same day as PS5 Pro pre-orders start - and will hit retailer shelves on October 29. The GameBuds will launch at $159.99 / £159.99 / AU$169.99.

Stay tuned for our full SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds review coming soon.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

You might also like...