Sick of your DualSense running out of battery? Check out this superb Razer Quick Charging Stand offer

We've all been there; you're playing one of the best PS5 games with a fully-charged DualSense wireless controller. A mere five hours later, your console's giving you that all-too-familiar low battery warning. It's a problem that you can remedy, though, with this current discount on the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5.
Over at Amazon, most of the Razer Quick Charging Stand's colorways have been discounted significantly. The standard black model is currently going for just $29.99 - a $10 saving off its usual $39.99 retail price. That same discount has been applied to the standard white variant, too.
If you own one of the more colorful DualSenses, you'll also find some matching Razer Quick Charging Stands have been discounted too. These include the blue (now $29.99), pink (now $31.99) and red (now $30.99) models. And if you're in the UK, you'll be happy to know that the white variant, specifically, has seen a price drop to just £29.99 (was £49.99).
The Razer Quick Charging Stand is more than just a stylish addition to your gaming setup as it can charge up your DualSense or DualSense Edge controller from empty to full in under three hours. One drawback here is that, unlike Sony's official DualSense Charging Station, Razer's model will only let you charge one controller at a time.
Today's best Razer Quick Charging Stand deals
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - On paper, it's not the biggest discount, and the Razer Quick Charging Stand has been around $5 cheaper than this in the past. But if you're looking to add a bit of flair to your gaming setup while keeping your DualSense controllers topped up at all times, this accessory is well worth the discounted price.
White: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Blue: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Red: was
$39.99 now $30.99 at Amazon
Pink: was
$39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon
--
UK price (white): was
£49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates for the Razer Quick Charging Stand in your region.
Be sure to browse our best PS5 accessories and best PS5 headset guides for more top hardware recommendations.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
