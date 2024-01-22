Sick of your DualSense running out of battery? Check out this superb Razer Quick Charging Stand offer

We've all been there; you're playing one of the best PS5 games with a fully-charged DualSense wireless controller. A mere five hours later, your console's giving you that all-too-familiar low battery warning. It's a problem that you can remedy, though, with this current discount on the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5.

Over at Amazon, most of the Razer Quick Charging Stand's colorways have been discounted significantly. The standard black model is currently going for just $29.99 - a $10 saving off its usual $39.99 retail price. That same discount has been applied to the standard white variant, too.

If you own one of the more colorful DualSenses, you'll also find some matching Razer Quick Charging Stands have been discounted too. These include the blue (now $29.99), pink (now $31.99) and red (now $30.99) models. And if you're in the UK, you'll be happy to know that the white variant, specifically, has seen a price drop to just £29.99 (was £49.99).

The Razer Quick Charging Stand is more than just a stylish addition to your gaming setup as it can charge up your DualSense or DualSense Edge controller from empty to full in under three hours. One drawback here is that, unlike Sony's official DualSense Charging Station, Razer's model will only let you charge one controller at a time.

Today's best Razer Quick Charging Stand deals

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates for the Razer Quick Charging Stand in your region.

Be sure to browse our best PS5 accessories and best PS5 headset guides for more top hardware recommendations.