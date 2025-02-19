Secretlab reveals a new Monster Hunter Wilds gaming chair, and I already want to sit in it
Perfect when paired with an adorable lumbar pillow
- Secretlab has unveiled a new Monster Hunter-themed gaming chair
- The Secretlab Titan Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition celebrates the launch of the new game
- It has a cool design inspired by the flagship Arkveld monster
Gaming furniture brand Secretlab has unveiled the latest arrival in its Secretlab Monster Hunter collaboration line.
The Secretlab Titan Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition was created in collaboration with Capcom and celebrates the launch of the latest Monster Hunter game. It boasts all the features of already excellent Secretlab Titan Evo (still one of the best gaming chairs on the market), including the company's patent-pending cold cure foam for comfort and support, a sculpted seat base, and a dynamic 4-way lumbar support that shifts depending on your posture.
This is on top of a cool blue-grey design based on the armored tendrils of the Arkveld monster- a legendary creature that will first be introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds. The sides of the chair have microsuede elements, lending them a soft and velvety feel.
On the back of the chair, you will find the emblem of the Exploration Team, an organization that the game's protagonist is part of. It's currently up for pre-order via the Secretlab website, and costs $624 / £519 / AU$879 for the regular size or $674 / £599 / AU$979 for the larger XL version
The chair will be available alongside the previously revealed Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Palico Edition, which has a cute cartoon design inspired by the loyal feline companions that join you on your hunts.
If you're planning to dive into the sprawling world of Monster Hunter Wilds later this month, this could be the perfect chair and pillow pairing.
